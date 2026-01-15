Ranking Boise State’s top transfer portal acquisitions so far

College football’s new 15-day transfer portal window closes on Friday, and Boise State has already secured 11 new players from the portal.

The Broncos have been particularly active in addressing the defensive backfield, signing four secondary players.

Here is a breakdown of Boise State’s top portal acquisitions over the last two weeks.

1. Roman Tillmon, safety (South Dakota)

Tillmon could be a plug-and-play starter for a Boise State team that must replace starting safeties Ty Benefield (transferred to LSU) and Zion Washington (out of eligibility).

The 6-foot, 195-pound Tillmon was a star for South Dakota as a sophomore, recording 93 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Tillmon is rated the No. 70 safety prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

2. Tyler Ethridge, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Much like Tillmon, Ethridge is a strong candidate to be a Day 1 starter at left tackle. The Broncos must replace All-Mountain West performer Kage Casey, who declared for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ethridge was a two-year starter for Division II power Colorado State University-Pueblo. The ThunderWolves captured back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles en route to the Division II playoffs.

Ethridge, a senior-to-be, is rated the No. 134 offensive tackle portal prospect by 247Sports.

3. JeRico Washington Jr., cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Washington Jr. was a second-team all-Conference USA cornerback as a redshirt freshman in 2024, tallying 59 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He had 51 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles last season.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Washington Jr. should be in the mix for early playing time as starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby are both out of eligibility.

Washington Jr., a junior-to-be, is the No. 194 cornerback prospect in the portal, according to 247 Sports.

4. Juelz Goff, running back (Pittsburgh)

Goff was in Pittsburgh’s running back rotation as a redshirt freshman, running for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 69 carries. The Panthers (8-5, 6-2) finished in a five-way tie for second place in the ACC.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Goff could be the Broncos’ No. 3 running back next season behind Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines.

Goff is rated the No. 45 running back in the portal by 247Sports.

5. Darren Morris, wide receiver (Southern University)

Morris projects as an instant starter for a Boise State offense that is losing most of its pass-catching production from last season.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Morris caught 27 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns last season as a junior. He finished his three-year career at Southern with 77 receptions for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

Morris is an unrated portal prospect by 247Sports.