Ranking each Mountain West offensive coordinator entering 2025 football season
The 2025 football season will mark the end of an era for the Mountain West as Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State all leave for the Pac-12 next summer.
Here are Boise State Broncos On SI’s Mountain West football offensive coordinator rankings entering the 2025 season.
12. Jay Johnson, Wyoming
A longtime play-caller with stops at Michigan State, Colorado and Minnesota, Johnson is one of the most experienced OCs in the MWC. But the Cowboys struggled mightily last season, ranking second-to-last among MWC teams in total offense and scoring offense.
11. David Gilbertson, Nevada
Gilbertson will be a full-time OC for the first time this season. He coached quarterbacks and receivers for the Wolf Pack last year and helped turn Brendon Lewis into a productive quarterback.
10. Anthony Arceneaux, Hawaii
Another first-year OC, Arceneaux spent last year coaching running backs at Hawaii. He will be tasked with jump-starting a Rainbow Warriors offense that averaged 22.3 points per game a season ago, ranking ninth in the MWC.
9. Matt Johnson, San Diego State
Johnson’s offense ranked 10th in the MWC a season ago in scoring offense and total offense. Johnson and head coach Sean Lewis were previously a successful duo at Syracuse and Kent State.
8. Matt Mumme, Colorado State
Colorado State doesn’t have a true OC as head coach Jay Norvell calls the plays, but Mumme holds the title of pass-game coordinator and associate head coach. Mumme is the son of legendary coach Hal Mumme, an inventor of the Air Raid offense.
7. Luke Schleusner, New Mexico
Schleusner followed head coach Jason Eck from Idaho to New Mexico with the same title as OC and quarterbacks coach. He coordinated a pair of FCS top 25 offenses in 2022 and 2023 with the Vandals.
6. Josh Davis, Fresno State
Davis is another FCS product who spent the last two seasons coordinating South Dakota’s offense. The Coyotes ranked seventh in FCS in scoring offense last year and ninth in total offense.
5. Nate Potter, Boise State
Potter takes over the offense from Dirk Koetter, who orchestrated a lethal Ashton Jeanty-led attack that topped the MWC in scoring offense and total offense. Potter, a Boise State Hall of Fame member as a player, will be a first-time play-caller in 2025.
4. Kevin McGiven, Utah State
McGiven ran a high-powered offense at San Jose State under head coach Brent Brennan from 2021-23 and served as pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach when Ken Niumatalolo took over the program last year. McGiven, who helped coach star receiver Nick Nash to college football’s receiving triple crown, will return to calling plays for the Aggies this year.
3. Mike Thiessen, Air Force
The Falcons ranked dead last among MWC teams in total offense and scoring offense a season ago, but Thiessen has a long history of success at Air Force. He is the longest-tenured OC in the country entering his 12th year as the solo OC.
2. Corey Dennis, UNLV
The 33-year-old Dennis is a first-time OC who cut his teeth working under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day at Ohio State. He spent three seasons as C.J. Stroud’s quarterback coach before moving on to be the pass-game coordinator at Tulsa.
1. Craig Stutzmann, San Jose State
With Stutzmann calling the plays, San Jose State ranked fifth nationally in passing offense last season at 321.8 yards per game. Stutzmann previously helped build high-flying passing offenses at Texas State, Utah Tech and Washington State.