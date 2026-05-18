Ranking the toughest games on Boise State’s 2026 schedule

Boise State football will face another challenging schedule in 2026 with non-conference matchups against three potential league champions before entering Pac-12 play.

The Broncos, who wrapped up their time in the Mountain West by capturing three straight titles, made the College Football Playoff in 2024 but settled for the LA Bowl last year.

As Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson eye another CFP berth, here are the five toughest games on the Broncos’ 2026 schedule.

5. at Western Michigan (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Following an 0-3 start that included an overtime loss to CFP contender North Texas, Western Michigan won 10 of its final 11 games last season en route to the program’s first MAC title since 2016.

Head coach Lance Taylor is back for his fourth season at the helm, and Taylor was able to keep star quarterback Broc Lowry in Kalamazoo. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Lowry was voted MAC Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, throwing for 1,803 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions while running for 963 yards and 14 scores.

Western Michigan, which also has a strong stable of running backs, will be a formidable opponent on the road.

4. vs. Memphis (Saturday, Sept. 12)

The Tigers were a mild disappointment last year, finishing 8-5 overall with a 4-4 record in American play. Head coach Ryan Silverfield left the team before its Gasparilla Bowl loss for the Arkansas job, and Memphis nabbed former Southern Miss coach Charles Huff to take over the program.

Huff added more than 50 players from the transfer portal, including former five-star prep quarterback recruit Air Noland (Ohio State, South Carolina). Noland and West Florida transfer Marcus Stokes are battling for the starting quarterback job.

Memphis will be a dangerous Week 2 opponent for the Broncos.

3. vs. San Diego State (Saturday, Nov. 21)

The Aztecs finished in a four-way tie atop the MWC standings last year with Boise State, New Mexico and UNLV en route to a 9-4 overall record.

San Diego State, which defeated the Broncos 17-7 in November at Snapdragon Stadium, brings back seven starters from an offense that never found its footing last season. Running back Lucky Sutton, the MWC’s leading rusher in 2025, is a top candidate to win Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The physical Aztecs would love to knock off Boise State on The Blue right before Thanksgiving.

2. at Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 10)

The Bulldogs return 13 starters from last year’s group that finished one game behind the MWC leaders and 9-4 overall. In October, Fresno State handed Boise State one of the most shocking defeats in program history, a 30-7 drubbing at Albertsons Stadium.

Quarterback play was an issue for the Bulldogs last season, but head coach Matt Entz brought in Maryland’s Khristian Martin from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Martin appeared in five games for the Terrapins as a freshman and can make all the throws.

If Fresno State scores an early victory over Boise State, the Bulldogs could be destined for a Pac-12 title game berth.

1. at Oregon (Saturday, Sept. 5)

There’s not much to say about this one. Head coach Dan Lanning holds a 48-8 career record with the Ducks, who expect to be in the CFP for the third straight season.

Oregon brings back 14 starters from last year’s team, including potential first-round NFL Draft pick Dante Moore at quarterback.

The Broncos nearly upset the Ducks on their way to a CFP appearance in 2024, but Ashton Jeanty now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Boise State will need to play a near-perfect game to compete with the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.