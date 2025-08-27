Reborn Pac-12 extends media rights deal with The CW
The Pac-12 revealed the next piece of its media rights deal on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, the Pac-12 and The CW Network announced an extension of their existing partnership through the 2030-31 athletics season. The CW began broadcasting Pac-12 football games in 2024.
Beginning next season, The CW will broadcast 13 Pac-12 football games, 35 regular-season men’s basketball games, 15 regular-season women’s basketball games and the semifinals and championship round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament.
“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100 percent of U.S. television households,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead.”
Added Brad Schwartz, president of The CW: “The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years. We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans and we are eager to introduce an additional seven schools in the new Pac-12 to our nationwide CW Sports audience. We are also excited to bring Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball to our viewers featuring some of the most dynamic and celebrated collegiate programs in the country.”
Back in June, the Pac-12 announced a five-year media rights deal with CBS Sports to air football and men’s basketball games on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
The Pac-12’s partnership with CBS will begin this fall as the network is slated to show a pair of games: Washington State vs. Washington (Sept. 20) and Washington State vs. Oregon State (Nov. 1).
ESPN and The CW are also broadcasting Pac-12 games in 2025.
The Pac-12 has nine members signed up for the 2026-27 school year: current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt. Dallas Baptist will be an affiliate member for baseball.
The MWC is in the middle of a six-year deal with CBS and FOX that is set to expire in 2026.
CBS Sports Network is scheduled to broadcast three Boise State road games this year: Air Force (Sept. 20), Nevada (Oct. 24) and San Diego State (Nov. 15). The Broncos’ Nov. 28 road matchup with Utah State will be shown on main CBS.