Reborn Pac-12 has first winning week of 2026 college football season

The Pac-12 finished Week 3 of the college football season with a 3-0 record against FCS opponents and a 2-3 mark against FBS competition.

Boise State (2-1) needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put away South Dakota (3-1) on Saturday night, 38-24.

The Broncos ran for 325 yards on 48 carries, including a Dylan Riley 83-yard touchdown run with one minute and change remaining.

The Coyotes entered the game ranked No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

“I am proud of our team finding a way to win, and we’re going to be able to learn a lot of lessons from this win,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “But we obviously have a lot of things we have to learn from and grow from.”

Montana (3-1), the No. 2-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll, didn’t fare as well at Oregon State (1-2).

Sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson threw for 333 yards with six total touchdowns as the Beavers hammered Montana, 52-17.

“I’ll tell you what, everybody needs to start paying attention,” first-year head coach JaMarcus Shephard said after career victory No. 1. “Because something’s going on in Corvallis.

“I'm proud of the first step that we’ve taken. This is the first step of many, and I can’t wait to get ready for the next one.”

Washington State (1-2) head coach Kirby Moore also got his first career victory over the weekend. The Cougars shook off a poor first half to defeat Duquesne (0-3), 48-7.

Caden Pinnick had his best game of the season for the Cougars, throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns while adding 76 yards and another score on the ground.

Fresno State (2-1) intercepted four Luke Weaver passes and didn’t have a turnover of its own in a 26-10 road victory over former conference rival San Jose State (2-2).

Texas State (1-2) erupted for 49 points in a 49-35 home victory over North Texas (1-2). Star quarterback Brad Jackson threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

None of the Pac-12’s three losses were competitive.

San Diego State (1-2) trailed 19-0 at halftime in a disappointing 26-13 home loss to James Madison (3-0). Aztecs senior quarterback Jayden Denegal could be headed to the bench after another poor outing.

Colorado State (2-1) fell behind 38-7 after three quarters in a 41-23 home loss to No. 11 BYU (3-0). Rams quarterback Hauss Hejny exited the game with a hamstring injury.

No. 17 Utah (3-0) shut out visiting Utah State (3-0), 33-0.