San Diego State sits atop muddled Week 14 Mountain West football power rankings

Aztecs are one game above Boise State, New Mexico, UNLV in MWC standings

Bob Lundeberg

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal.
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal.
As the Mountain West regular season comes to a close, seven teams have separated themselves from the pack. 

San Diego State is one victory away from securing its spot in the MWC championship game while Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV and Utah State are all statistically alive to play for the conference title. 

Here is the Week 14 edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. San Diego State

Last result: 25-3 home victory over San Jose State

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 9-2, 6-1

Analysis: After allowing 38 points in a loss at Hawaii, the Aztecs have held their last two opponents to 10 combined points. 

Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. Boise State

Last result: 49-21 home victory over Colorado State

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 7-4, 5-2

Analysis: This feels too high for a Boise State team that has struggled with consistency, but someone has to be No. 2 in the power rankings, and the Broncos are the most balanced team of the bunch. 

Up next: Friday at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)

3. New Mexico 

Last result: 20-3 road win over Air Force 

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 8-3, 5-2

Analysis: Jason Eck’s Lobos could host the MWC championship game with a victory over San Diego State and some help. 

Up next: Friday vs. San Diego State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. UNLV

Last result: 38-10 home win over Hawaii 

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 9-2, 5-2

Analysis: UNLV has played solid defense during its three-game winning streak heading into a critical road showdown with rival Nevada. 

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Utah State

Last result: 28-17 road win over Fresno State 

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 6-5, 4-3

Analysis: Led by MWC Offensive Player of the Year contender Bryson Barnes, Utah State is playing its best football of the season heading into a home matchup with Boise State. 

Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. (CBS)

6. Fresno State

Last result: 28-17 home loss to Utah State 

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 7-4, 4-3

Analysis: Quarterback play continues to hold back a Fresno State team that can run the football and defend. 

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

7. Hawaii

Last result: 38-10 loss at UNLV

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 7-4, 4-3

Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors followed up an impressive victory over San Diego State with a no-show performance at UNLV. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Nevada

Last result: 13-7 road victory over Wyoming 

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 3-8, 2-5

Analysis: The Wolf Pack has ripped off back-to-back wins and can play spoiler this week against UNLV. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9. Air Force 

Last result: 20-3 home loss to New Mexico

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 3-8, 2-5

Analysis: The Falcons have been largely competitive this year, but Troy Calhoun has some retooling to do in the offseason. 

Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 1 p.m. (FS1)

10. Wyoming

Last result: 13-7 home loss to Nevada

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 4-7, 2-5

Analysis: Jay Sawvel’s seat is beginning to heat up after a second straight disappointing season. 

Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 25-3 road loss to San Diego State 

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-8, 2-5

Analysis: The Spartans have one game remaining in a lost season.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

12. Colorado State

Last result: 49-21 road loss at Boise State

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-9, 1-6

Analysis: Colorado State hired Jim Mora Jr. away from UConn to be the program’s next head coach. 

Up next: Friday vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. (FS1)

BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

