San Diego State sits atop muddled Week 14 Mountain West football power rankings
As the Mountain West regular season comes to a close, seven teams have separated themselves from the pack.
San Diego State is one victory away from securing its spot in the MWC championship game while Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV and Utah State are all statistically alive to play for the conference title.
Here is the Week 14 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. San Diego State
Last result: 25-3 home victory over San Jose State
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 9-2, 6-1
Analysis: After allowing 38 points in a loss at Hawaii, the Aztecs have held their last two opponents to 10 combined points.
Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. Boise State
Last result: 49-21 home victory over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 7-4, 5-2
Analysis: This feels too high for a Boise State team that has struggled with consistency, but someone has to be No. 2 in the power rankings, and the Broncos are the most balanced team of the bunch.
Up next: Friday at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
3. New Mexico
Last result: 20-3 road win over Air Force
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 8-3, 5-2
Analysis: Jason Eck’s Lobos could host the MWC championship game with a victory over San Diego State and some help.
Up next: Friday vs. San Diego State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. UNLV
Last result: 38-10 home win over Hawaii
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 9-2, 5-2
Analysis: UNLV has played solid defense during its three-game winning streak heading into a critical road showdown with rival Nevada.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
5. Utah State
Last result: 28-17 road win over Fresno State
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 6-5, 4-3
Analysis: Led by MWC Offensive Player of the Year contender Bryson Barnes, Utah State is playing its best football of the season heading into a home matchup with Boise State.
Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
6. Fresno State
Last result: 28-17 home loss to Utah State
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 7-4, 4-3
Analysis: Quarterback play continues to hold back a Fresno State team that can run the football and defend.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
7. Hawaii
Last result: 38-10 loss at UNLV
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 7-4, 4-3
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors followed up an impressive victory over San Diego State with a no-show performance at UNLV.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
8. Nevada
Last result: 13-7 road victory over Wyoming
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 3-8, 2-5
Analysis: The Wolf Pack has ripped off back-to-back wins and can play spoiler this week against UNLV.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
9. Air Force
Last result: 20-3 home loss to New Mexico
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-8, 2-5
Analysis: The Falcons have been largely competitive this year, but Troy Calhoun has some retooling to do in the offseason.
Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 1 p.m. (FS1)
10. Wyoming
Last result: 13-7 home loss to Nevada
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 4-7, 2-5
Analysis: Jay Sawvel’s seat is beginning to heat up after a second straight disappointing season.
Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
11. San Jose State
Last result: 25-3 road loss to San Diego State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 3-8, 2-5
Analysis: The Spartans have one game remaining in a lost season.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
12. Colorado State
Last result: 49-21 road loss at Boise State
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-9, 1-6
Analysis: Colorado State hired Jim Mora Jr. away from UConn to be the program’s next head coach.
Up next: Friday vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. (FS1)