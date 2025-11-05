Boise State Broncos ON SI

San Diego State takes over top spot in Week 11 Mountain West football power rankings

Boise State, San Diego State to meet on Nov. 15

San Diego State's Trey White.
San Diego State's Trey White. / James Snook-Imagn Images
San Diego State is the lone Mountain West team without a conference defeat entering a critical two-game stretch. 

The Aztecs (7-1, 4-0) have a road trip to Hawaii (6-3, 3-2) this week before a home matchup with Boise State (6-3, 4-1). 

Here is the Week 11 edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. San Diego State

Last result: 24-7 home victory over Wyoming 

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 7-1, 4-0

Analysis: The Aztecs, who boast the nation’s second-best scoring defense at 10 points allowed per game, turned in another defensive gem against overmatched Wyoming. 

Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

2. Boise State

Last result: 30-7 home loss to Fresno State

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 6-3, 4-1

Analysis: The Broncos had won 16 straight games against MWC foes but were shockingly blown out on The Blue by rival Fresno State. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. New Mexico 

Last result: 40-35 road victory over UNLV

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 6-3, 3-2

Analysis: Head coach Jason Eck has the Lobos playing excellent football with a favorable remaining schedule. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 30-7 road victory over Boise State

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 6-3, 3-2

Analysis: The Bulldogs picked up their biggest win of the season last week and have a clear path to the MWC title game. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., FS1

5. Hawaii

Last result: 45-38 road loss to San Jose State

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 6-3, 3-2

Analysis: Hawaii’s three-game winning streak came to an end in the Bay Area. 

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. UNLV

Last result: 40-35 home loss to New Mexico

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 6-2, 2-2

Analysis: UNLV’s defense remains a disaster while head coach Dan Mullen’s offense continues to pile up points. 

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

7. Utah State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 4-4, 2-2

Analysis: The Aggies need to take care of business on Saturday heading into a brutal three-game stretch to close the season against UNLV, Fresno State and Boise State. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. San Jose State

Last result: 45-38 home win over Hawaii 

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 3-5, 2-2

Analysis: The Spartans improved to 3-4 in one-possession games this season by holding on to defeat Hawaii. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 4 p.m. (FS1)

9. Air Force 

Last result: 20-17 home loss to Army 

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 2-6, 1-4

Analysis: The Falcons have played much better defense over the last two games, but three turnovers doomed head coach Troy Calhoun’s team against Army. 

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 4 p.m. (FS1)

10. Wyoming

Last result: 24-7 road loss to San Diego State 

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 4-5, 2-3

Analysis: Outside of an opening-drive touchdown, the Cowboys couldn’t move the ball against the stout San Diego State defense. 

Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

11. Colorado State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-6, 1-3

Analysis: It’s a tough upcoming road for the Rams, who travel to New Mexico and Boise State following Saturday’s matchup with UNLV. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

12. Nevada

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-7, 0-4

Analysis: Nevada appears to be hurtling toward a second straight winless season in MWC play. 

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

