San Diego State takes over top spot in Week 11 Mountain West football power rankings
San Diego State is the lone Mountain West team without a conference defeat entering a critical two-game stretch.
The Aztecs (7-1, 4-0) have a road trip to Hawaii (6-3, 3-2) this week before a home matchup with Boise State (6-3, 4-1).
Here is the Week 11 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. San Diego State
Last result: 24-7 home victory over Wyoming
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 7-1, 4-0
Analysis: The Aztecs, who boast the nation’s second-best scoring defense at 10 points allowed per game, turned in another defensive gem against overmatched Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
2. Boise State
Last result: 30-7 home loss to Fresno State
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 6-3, 4-1
Analysis: The Broncos had won 16 straight games against MWC foes but were shockingly blown out on The Blue by rival Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. New Mexico
Last result: 40-35 road victory over UNLV
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 6-3, 3-2
Analysis: Head coach Jason Eck has the Lobos playing excellent football with a favorable remaining schedule.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
4. Fresno State
Last result: 30-7 road victory over Boise State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 6-3, 3-2
Analysis: The Bulldogs picked up their biggest win of the season last week and have a clear path to the MWC title game.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., FS1
5. Hawaii
Last result: 45-38 road loss to San Jose State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 6-3, 3-2
Analysis: Hawaii’s three-game winning streak came to an end in the Bay Area.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 9 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
6. UNLV
Last result: 40-35 home loss to New Mexico
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 6-2, 2-2
Analysis: UNLV’s defense remains a disaster while head coach Dan Mullen’s offense continues to pile up points.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
7. Utah State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 4-4, 2-2
Analysis: The Aggies need to take care of business on Saturday heading into a brutal three-game stretch to close the season against UNLV, Fresno State and Boise State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. San Jose State
Last result: 45-38 home win over Hawaii
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 3-5, 2-2
Analysis: The Spartans improved to 3-4 in one-possession games this season by holding on to defeat Hawaii.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 4 p.m. (FS1)
9. Air Force
Last result: 20-17 home loss to Army
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 2-6, 1-4
Analysis: The Falcons have played much better defense over the last two games, but three turnovers doomed head coach Troy Calhoun’s team against Army.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 4 p.m. (FS1)
10. Wyoming
Last result: 24-7 road loss to San Diego State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 4-5, 2-3
Analysis: Outside of an opening-drive touchdown, the Cowboys couldn’t move the ball against the stout San Diego State defense.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 15 at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
11. Colorado State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-6, 1-3
Analysis: It’s a tough upcoming road for the Rams, who travel to New Mexico and Boise State following Saturday’s matchup with UNLV.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
12. Nevada
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-7, 0-4
Analysis: Nevada appears to be hurtling toward a second straight winless season in MWC play.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)