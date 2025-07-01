Several Boise State players receive strong ratings in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports released its player rankings for the video game College Football 26 on Tuesday, and multiple Broncos received strong grades.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is Boise State’s highest-ranked player with an overall grade of 90.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey started all 14 games each of the past two seasons. A two-time all-Mountain West Conference selection, Casey was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.
Casey is a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Two Boise State players received a grade of 89 in College Football 26: tight end Matt Lauter and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lauter was voted first-team all-MWC as a junior last season after catching 47 passes for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. He starred in the Fiesta Bowl with four receptions for 96 yards — matching a career-best — and a touchdown as the Broncos fell to Penn State.
Virgin-Morgan, a 6-foot-3, 253-pound junior, is expected to be one of the top defensive players in the Group of 5 this season. He tallied 40 total tackles (15.5 for loss) last year while leading the team with 10 sacks en route to first-team all-MWC honors.
Other notable player grades for Boise State are senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy (87 overall), junior safety Ty Benefield (86 overall), junior quarterback Maddux Madsen (86 overall) and senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely (85 overall).
Here are the grades for the top 10 offensive and defensive players nationally in EA Sports’ College Football 26:
Offense
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, wide receiver: 98 overall
2. Ryan Williams, Alabama, wide receiver: 95 overall
3. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, running back: 95 overall
4. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona state, wide receiver: 94 overall
5. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, tackle: 94 overall
6. Spencer Fano, Utah, tackle: 94 overall
7. Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, guard: 93 overall
8. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, tight end: 93 overall
9. Franicis Mauigoa, Miami, tackle: 93 overall
10. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State, running back: 93 overall
Defense
1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, safety: 96 overall
2. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, linebacker: 95 overall
3. T.J. Parker, Clemson, edge rusher: 95 overall
4. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, edge rusher: 94 overall
5. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, cornerback: 94 overall
6. Peter Woods, Clemson, defensive tackle: 94 overall
7. Colin Simmons, Texas, edge rusher: 93 overall
8. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame, cornerback: 93 overall
9. Keldric Faulk, Auburn, edge rusher: 93 overall
10. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, safety: 93 overall