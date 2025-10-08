Boise State Broncos ON SI

Shakeup atop Week 7 Mountain West football power rankings

UNLV, Boise State hurtling toward Oct. 18 showdown

Bob Lundeberg

UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas.
UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Boise State and UNLV have faced off in the last two Mountain West championship games, and the two teams could be headed for a trilogy this season. 

The Broncos and Rebels both have home games this week ahead of an Oct. 18 showdown in Boise. 

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. UNLV

Last result: 31-17 road victory over Wyoming 

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-0, 1-0

Analysis: The Rebels have yet to put it all together this season, but the 5-0 record stands out in a down year for the MWC. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. Boise State

Last result: 28-7 road loss to Notre Dame

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 3-2, 1-0

Analysis: The Broncos are surrendering 33 points per game away from Albertsons Stadium this season and turned the ball over four times at Notre Dame. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

3. San Diego State

Last result: 45-24 home victory over Colorado State

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 4-1, 1-0

Analysis: San Diego State has the best defense in the MWC and exploded for a season-high 45 points in a blowout of Colorado State. 

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 20-17 home victory over Nevada 

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 5-1, 2-0

Analysis: Coming off a bye week, the Bulldogs had to sweat out a win over lowly Nevada. 

Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Utah State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-2, 1-0 

Analysis: The Aggies will try to pick up their first victory away from home this season at Hawaii. 

Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network) 

6. Hawaii

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 4-2, 1-1

Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors will be well-rested entering a critical matchup with Utah State 

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

7. San Jose State

Last result: 35-28 home victory over New Mexico

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 2-3, 1-0

Analysis: Have the Spartans finally turned the corner as they face a favorable MWC schedule that doesn’t include Boise State or UNLV?

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. New Mexico 

Last result: 35-28 road loss to San Jose State 

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 3-2, 0-1

Analysis: The Lobos fought back against San Jose State, but three Jack Layne interceptions were too much to overcome. 

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

9. Air Force 

Last result: 34-31 road loss to Navy

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 1-4, 0-3

Analysis: The Falcons rank dead last in the MWC and 130th nationally in scoring defense at 37.8 points allowed per game. 

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

10. Wyoming

Last result: 31-17 home loss to UNLV

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 2-3, 0-1

Analysis: The Cowboys out-gained UNLV by 100 yards but were undone by three costly turnovers. 

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)

11. Nevada

Last result: 20-17 road loss to Fresno State

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 1-4, 0-1

Analysis: Nevada was surprisingly competitive in its MWC opener at Fresno State. 

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

12. Colorado State

Last result: 45-24 loss at San Diego State

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 1-4, 0-1

Analysis: Head coach Jay Norvell is firmly on the hot seat as Colorado State tumbles to the power rankings basement. 

Up next: Friday vs. Fresno State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) 

