Shakeup atop Week 7 Mountain West football power rankings
Boise State and UNLV have faced off in the last two Mountain West championship games, and the two teams could be headed for a trilogy this season.
The Broncos and Rebels both have home games this week ahead of an Oct. 18 showdown in Boise.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. UNLV
Last result: 31-17 road victory over Wyoming
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 5-0, 1-0
Analysis: The Rebels have yet to put it all together this season, but the 5-0 record stands out in a down year for the MWC.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. Boise State
Last result: 28-7 road loss to Notre Dame
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 3-2, 1-0
Analysis: The Broncos are surrendering 33 points per game away from Albertsons Stadium this season and turned the ball over four times at Notre Dame.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)
3. San Diego State
Last result: 45-24 home victory over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 4-1, 1-0
Analysis: San Diego State has the best defense in the MWC and exploded for a season-high 45 points in a blowout of Colorado State.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. Fresno State
Last result: 20-17 home victory over Nevada
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 5-1, 2-0
Analysis: Coming off a bye week, the Bulldogs had to sweat out a win over lowly Nevada.
Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
5. Utah State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 3-2, 1-0
Analysis: The Aggies will try to pick up their first victory away from home this season at Hawaii.
Up next: Saturday at Hawaii, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
6. Hawaii
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 4-2, 1-1
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors will be well-rested entering a critical matchup with Utah State
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 9:59 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
7. San Jose State
Last result: 35-28 home victory over New Mexico
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 2-3, 1-0
Analysis: Have the Spartans finally turned the corner as they face a favorable MWC schedule that doesn’t include Boise State or UNLV?
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. New Mexico
Last result: 35-28 road loss to San Jose State
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 3-2, 0-1
Analysis: The Lobos fought back against San Jose State, but three Jack Layne interceptions were too much to overcome.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)
9. Air Force
Last result: 34-31 road loss to Navy
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 1-4, 0-3
Analysis: The Falcons rank dead last in the MWC and 130th nationally in scoring defense at 37.8 points allowed per game.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
10. Wyoming
Last result: 31-17 home loss to UNLV
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 2-3, 0-1
Analysis: The Cowboys out-gained UNLV by 100 yards but were undone by three costly turnovers.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports)
11. Nevada
Last result: 20-17 road loss to Fresno State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-4, 0-1
Analysis: Nevada was surprisingly competitive in its MWC opener at Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
12. Colorado State
Last result: 45-24 loss at San Diego State
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 1-4, 0-1
Analysis: Head coach Jay Norvell is firmly on the hot seat as Colorado State tumbles to the power rankings basement.
Up next: Friday vs. Fresno State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)