Sire Gaines — top candidate to replace Ashton Jeanty — still sidelined for Boise State
In the aftermath of Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State, head coach Spencer Danielson said backup running back Sire Gaines would’ve been ready for the semifinal round.
Gaines appeared in three games as a true freshman before suffering an unspecified lower-body injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. During winter workouts, Gaines reaggravated the injury and has yet to be cleared for practice.
“Just like anything, there can be some setbacks with stuff like this,” Danielson said. “He was able to do some winter conditioning, wasn’t quite where we (wanted) him at, so we had to pull back some stuff. He was getting close.
“I know it’s frustrating for him and we obviously want him out there, but we are going to be smart with him.”
Rated the No. 57 overall prospect in California in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings, Gaines arrived on Boise State’s campus with big expectations.
The 6-foot, 209-pound back ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in last year’s season-opener at Georgia Southern, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors. He finished his injury-shortened freshman campaign with 20 carries for 156 yards and two total TDs.
Gaines is the top candidate to replace departed tailback Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
“We had hopes that he would be ready for spring ball,” Danielson said. “Obviously, he’s a huge part of our team. But the injury is still something where he’s not 100 percent cleared. Our hope is that he will be ready to go full-go in June when we get back to summer training, and that he can do everything with the team. (Trainer) Garrett Holle has done a phenomenal job with him … but right now, he’s still not cleared to practice. He’s close, he’s getting there, but we need him to be full-go in June.
“Si is such a competitor. He loves football, and that’s what makes him special. We’re in his life to kind of pull (him back) and say ‘Hey man, we’ve got to be smart in these situations.’ Because if Si goes out to practice, he’s not that guy that’s like ‘All right, I’m going to take it easy.’ … So we’ve got to be smart with him in how he does it.”
Danielson is confident Gaines will be back to full health by the start of fall camp.
“I am not concerned one bit about it lingering into the season,” he said.