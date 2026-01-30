Spencer Danielson announces more changes to Boise State football coaching staff

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced four more coaching staff moves on Thursday.

Danny McDonald, Demitri Washington and Kenny Zamberlin all have new roles while Devon McPeek has joined the program as special teams analyst.

McPeek served as a special teams analyst and specialist coach for Sam Houston State last season, helping the Bearkats rank No. 18 nationally in ESPN’s special teams efficiency. He was a defensive and special teams quality control coach from 2023-24 at UC Davis.

McDonald has moved from assistant tight ends coach to assistant quarterbacks coach, Danielson announced.

The Broncos are returning their top three quarterbacks from last season—starter Maddux Madsen, backup Max Cutforth and third-string QB Zeke Martinez—and have two incoming California prep quarterbacks in Cash Herrera (The Bishop’s School) and Jackson Taylor (Thousand Oaks High School).

Washington, Boise State’s assistant edges coach from 2024-25, is now an assistant defensive line coach. Washington helped develop current NFLer Ahmed Hassanein and returning senior Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a two-time all-Mountain West selection.

Zamberlin worked in Boise State’s recruiting office last season and coached running backs. He will be an offensive quality control coach in 2026.

Zamberlin, a graduate of Idaho’s Meridian High School, is the son of John Zamberlin, a former NFL player and college and high school coach.

The Broncos announced two other staff changes on Wednesday.

DJ Killings is now coaching cornerbacks while Justin Udy earned a promotion to tight ends coach.

Killings was a defensive graduate assistant in 2024 and served as an assistant secondary coach last year as the Broncos finished 9-5 overall and captured a third straight MWC title.

Udy joined Danielson’s staff last January as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach. He had spent the previous five seasons serving various roles at Montana State.

Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s coaching staff for the 2026 season:

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator

Terrence Brown: Co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs

Zak Hill: Co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks

Jabril Frazier: Co-run game coordinator, edges

Tim Keane: Co-run game coordinator, offensive line

Alvis Whitted: Pass game coordinator, wide receivers

DJ Killings: Cornerbacks

Frank Maile: Defensive line

James Montgomery: Running backs

Justin Udy: Tight ends

George Hicks: Assistant wide receivers

Danny McDonald: Assistant quarterbacks

Derrick McMahen: Assistant defensive backs

Demitri Washington: Assistant defensive line

Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst

Devon McPeek: Special teams analyst

Kenny Zamberlin: Offensive quality control