Spencer Danielson contacted about coaching vacancies, remains committed to Boise State
Eleven FBS programs are in search of a new head football coach.
Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said he has been contacted during the wild 2025 coaching carousel but remains fully committed to the Broncos.
“Absolutely schools have been reaching out,” Danielson said on Thursday. “That’s just the space. But my focus is on this team, and I want to be here, and I know what God’s doing here.
“I think about it no different with recruits. I can be committed to Boise State, but if all I’m doing is talking with other coaches about decommitting, where’s your heart? Where’s your focus? For me, I’m focused on these kids and I want to be here. If you told me 10 years from now I’m still the head coach at Boise State, that’s a dream come true to me because I love this place.”
Danielson holds a 21-5 overall record with the Broncos, including back-to-back Mountain West titles. He has been with the program since 2017.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s comments about the coaching carousel.
On mindset of coaches
“I’ve seen it a lot over the years where guys will say ‘Oh, I’m staying here,’ and then a month later they leave. I think coaches in a lot of places are in two different spots. They are trying to get a different job or what they think is a better job, or they’re trying to not get fired. So all coaches are in one of these two spots. The thing that I love about Boise State and where my heart is is I’m not in either one of those. I really believe I have the absolute best job on the planet … and that comes with so much.
“First off, I really, truly believe the Lord has called me here. People might look at that and laugh, but that means a lot to me. I believe the Lord wants me here to help develop young men and make a difference. I believe that. So it’s not about going to go somewhere to make more money or be in this league, I feel absolutely called here. And our coaches, when you don’t lose a coach in the offseason even though they all get job offers, I think it shows that they feel like they’re called here, too.
On lengthy stay with Boise State
“It’s not just for football. I love this community. We’ve got 109 kids on our team, and I’ve been able to be around them the entire time from when they were freshmen to now. Alumni come back, I know them. And I also see what the future holds if we can continue to grow. I know what this place can be. I have the best AD in the country in Jeramiah Dickey. I talk to a lot of head coaches that do not feel the same way about their athletic director.
“So when I look at it at face value, when I look at our players, this community, our support, I want to be here.”
On longer-term future
“I’m not smart enough to play games. My heart is right here. Now, do I have a crystal ball and I say no question for the years to come I’m going to be here? Like, I don’t know what’s going to happen every single day. I know where my heart is right now is absolutely being at Boise State because I want to be here, I feel called here.”