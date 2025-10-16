Spencer Danielson responds to social media criticism of Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson was asked about the criticism some of his players — including quarterback Maddux Madsen — have received on social media this season.
The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) have suffered a pair of lopsided non-conference road losses to No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 19 South Florida but remain a strong contender to capture a third straight Mountain West title entering Saturday’s home matchup with UNLV (6-0, 2-0).
“We have a lot of conversations about outside noise, and that can come from a lot of places,” Danielson said on Thursday. “Could be coaches, could be trainers, could be parents, could be social media, could be the media in general. So just trying to educate our guys on what matters and what to listen to because at the end of the day, it’s easy to be like ‘Well, it doesn’t matter what they say.’ But when you read it, you feel a certain type of way.
“Some of the stuff that’s been sent to me or Maddux, that’s why I know for myself — obviously I’m older, been through this — I make sure that I’m not reading, listening to a lot of those things. Because regardless of how you view it, it hurts your heart. We are in this profession to impact people and we’re in this profession to put a product on the field that Bronco Nation is really, really proud of. And when people aren’t, that’s hard.”
Danielson then embarked on a vigorous defense of Madsen, a junior who helped lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoffs last season.
“For a young man like a Maddux Madsen who does everything for this team, (social media criticism) hurts my heart as a coach that loves and cares about him,” Danielson said. “When fans and supporters of our program speak a certain way to a guy that would do anything for this team, anything for this program, it hurts my heart.
“I wish it wasn’t happening; it is, and it happens everywhere in college football. But I do know these kids love being here. They are here because they want to be here. Not because ‘Well, Boise State is paying me more than another school.’ No, they want to be here because they love this place, they love this team. And I wish our fans would continue to see that.”
Danielson said he does not check his social media messages.
“For me, I’m process-oriented, I have to focus on things that matter,” he said. “I don’t want my mind going there, even the good. ‘Hey, you guys are the best team ever!’ I don’t need that; I need to focus on the right things. Or vice versa when people think the world is ending, I need to stay away from that, too.”