Star Boise State defensive back to enter transfer portal

Two Boise State players announced their intention to enter the transfer portal on Saturday.

Starting safety Ty Benefield, a senior-to-be, and backup freshman running back Greg Ard will both be searching for a new home when the winter transfer portal opens on Friday.

A first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2025, Benefield started all 14 games as a junior and led the Broncos with 105 total tackles. He also recorded three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Mountain West championship game.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Benefield also started every game last season as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

“While Boise has been my home for three years, sometimes you have to leave home in order to grow,” Benefield wrote on X. “To my coaches, the community, and my brothers who went to battle with me, thank you. We accomplished something special here, including three straight MWC championships and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I will be entering the transfer portal with gratitude in my heart. Excited for the next chapter and the challenges God places before me.”

Earlier this month, head coach Spencer Danielson said he felt Boise State had “a really good shot” to retain Benefield if he opted to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Ty Benefield, who is one of the best football players in the country, has everybody probably trying to either get him to leave Boise State, (or) it’s NFL,” Danielson said. “I do believe that Ty and his family know through how he’s been able to develop here, how he’s been able to play, the amount of NFL attention he has right now … he knows he can accomplish all his dreams right here. If he decides to not go to the NFL, I believe that we would absolutely have a really good shot to keep him here because he knows the best thing for his long-term future is being here.”

Ard was a 247Sports composite four-star recruit from Texas’ McKinney North High School who signed with Boise State in February. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Here are the eight Boise State players who have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Kamryn Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive lineman