Star Boise State offensive lineman to enter 2026 NFL Draft
Boise State junior left tackle Kage Casey will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson confirmed on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Casey has made 38 consecutive starts at left tackle for Boise State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) entering Saturday’s home finale against Colorado State (2-8, 1-5).
Danielson also said junior safety Ty Benefield may enter the 2026 NFL Draft.
“We don’t do senior night with guys that aren’t seniors, no different with Ashton (Jeanty),” Danielson said on Thursday. “We all knew at the end of (last) season that he was going to move on to the NFL. Same with Kage. He’s a redshirt junior, but he’s going to go be an NFL draft pick five months from now. He’s not going to go through our senior night stuff, but I’m writing him a letter and going through some of these things to enjoy this moment, because we know it’s his last time.
“Ty, there’s a really good shot that he declares (for the draft), too. We’re going to walk that path with him and his family here in a couple weeks, and we’ll see where that goes.”
Boise State will hold senior night festivities before Saturday’s game. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.
A three-star class of 2022 prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey signed with the Broncos over an offer from Oregon State. He was rated the No. 8 overall recruit in Oregon and the No. 100 national offensive tackle prospect.
Casey earned second-team All-America honors last year after paving the way for Jeanty’s record-breaking season. Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to a second-place Heisman Trophy finish.
With Jeanty and Casey leading the offense, Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Casey was projected to be a first-round pick in The Athletic’s preseason 2026 NFL mock draft. His draft stock has slipped during his junior season with the Broncos.
Benefield was also rated a three-star prospect coming out of Crean Lutheran High School in Southern California. He chose the Broncos over offers from BYU, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Benefield started five games as a true freshman and was a first-team all-MWC selection last year. Benefield has a team-high 77 total tackles this season to go along with two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.