‘Team over everything;’ What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said before Air Force matchup
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson has liked what he’s seen in practice this week ahead of the Broncos’ (1-1) Mountain West opener at Air Force (1-1, 0-1).
“Obviously the foundation of that is team over everything,” Danielson said on Thursday. “I want a group of guys that it’s not ‘Does it look good for me? Do I have the production?’ It’s ‘It’s all about the team.’ That’s what we’re trying to build. And the awesome part about playing at Air Force, you need all hands on deck. You need everybody to be about that.”
Kickoff between the Broncos and Falcons is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s meeting with the media.
On meaning of Mountain West games
“It’s everything. That’s the first part of our goal is to win the Mountain West Conference championship. And that’s not something that I created or came up with, and I would tell you this: I bet it’s everybody’s goal who is in the Mountain West Conference. You have to find a way to win your conference, and right now it’s our first conference game. So everything is on the line for Air Force, everything is on the line for Boise State, so competition is going to be at a premium.”
On preparing for Air Force
“This is a really, really good football team we’re playing. We know the battles over the years, especially how good they are playing at home. It’s going to take all three phases playing really well, playing unselfish, having elite mentality and effort. And at the end of the day, we’ve got to play hard for the entire game, and it might go into overtime. That’s the kind of game we’ve got to get ourselves ready for.”
On playing better away from home
“We’ve got to handle the road better than we did in Game 1. We’ve had one road game, and we did not play our best. And that’s on me as the head coach to make sure we can look and see where did we miss on that.”
On placekicker competition
“We’re going to go into the game — as of right now — Colton Boomer will be our starter. He’s had a really good week this week. Jarrett Reeser right now, him and Canaan Moore have had a good week, too. … We’re still going to kick (on Friday), but it’s going to be Colton Boomer. He’s had a really good week, and we are going to be ready to pivot if we need to.”