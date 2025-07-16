Ten Boise State players named to preseason all-Mountain West football team
Ashton Jeanty secured the last two Mountain West offensive player of the year awards as Boise State claimed back-to-back conference titles.
Jeanty has moved on to the NFL, but the Broncos are expected to have another MWC award winner this season.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen was voted 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year by the media, the conference announced on Wednesday. San Diego State junior edge rusher Trey White was named preseason defensive player of the year while fellow Aztec Gabe Plascencia, a placekicker, earned preseason special teams player of the year honors.
Madsen was one of 10 Broncos to make the preseason all-MWC team. The 10 selections are the most in Boise State’s 15-year run in the MWC.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
Madsen led the MWC with 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns a season ago en route to all-MWC honorable mention. Madsen and Jeanty helped carry Boise State to a 12-2 overall record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
A first-team all-MWC selection as a sophomore, White ranked fifth in FBS last year with 12.5 sacks and seventh in tackles for loss (18.5). He also recorded 60 total tackles, 10 hurries and a forced fumble.
Plascencia ended his junior season with a school-record field goal percentage of 92.9 percent, going 13 of 14. He was a second-team all-MWC selection.
Boise State was picked to win the conference in the preseason media poll.
Here is the full 2025 preseason all-MWC team:
Offense
QB: Maddux Madsen, Jr., Boise State
WR: Latrell Caples, Gr., Boise State
WR: Pofele Ashlock, Jr., Hawaii
WR: Nick Cenacle, Sr., Hawaii
RB: Scottre Humphrey, Jr., New Mexico
RB: Jai’Den Thomas, Jr., UNLV
OL: Kage Casey, Jr., Boise State
OL: Mason Randolph, Sr., Boise State
OL: Peseti Lapuaho, Sr., San Jose State
OL: Caden Barnett, Sr., Wyoming
OL: Jack Walsh, Sr., Wyoming
TE: Matt Lauter, Sr., Boise State
Defense
DL: Braxton Fely, Sr., Boise State
DL: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Jr., Boise State
DL: Trey White, Jr., San Diego State
DL: Gafa Faga, Sr., San Jose State
LB: Marco Notarainni, Sr., Boise State
LB: Tano Letuli, Jr., San Diego State
LB: Jordan Pollard, Sr., San Jose State
LB: Marsel McDuffie, Sr., UNLV
DB: Ty Benefield, Jr., Boise State
DB: A’Marion McCoy, Gr., Boise State
DB: Al’zillion Hamilton, Sr., Fresno State
DB: Ike Larsen, Sr., Utah State
Specialists
P: Luke Freer, Sr., Air Force
PK: Gabe Plascencia, Sr., San Diego State
PR: Marcus Bellon, Sr., Nevada
KR: Abraham Williams, Sr., New Mexico