Ten Boise State players named to preseason all-Mountain West football team

Quarterback Maddux Madsen voted preseason offensive player of the year 

Ashton Jeanty secured the last two Mountain West offensive player of the year awards as Boise State claimed back-to-back conference titles. 

Jeanty has moved on to the NFL, but the Broncos are expected to have another MWC award winner this season. 

Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen was voted 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year by the media, the conference announced on Wednesday. San Diego State junior edge rusher Trey White was named preseason defensive player of the year while fellow Aztec Gabe Plascencia, a placekicker, earned preseason special teams player of the year honors. 

Madsen was one of 10 Broncos to make the preseason all-MWC team. The 10 selections are the most in Boise State’s 15-year run in the MWC.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer. 

Madsen led the MWC with 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns a season ago en route to all-MWC honorable mention. Madsen and Jeanty helped carry Boise State to a 12-2 overall record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance. 

A first-team all-MWC selection as a sophomore, White ranked fifth in FBS last year with 12.5 sacks and seventh in tackles for loss (18.5). He also recorded 60 total tackles, 10 hurries and a forced fumble. 

Plascencia ended his junior season with a school-record field goal percentage of 92.9 percent, going 13 of 14. He was a second-team all-MWC selection. 

Boise State was picked to win the conference in the preseason media poll

Here is the full 2025 preseason all-MWC team:

Offense

QB: Maddux Madsen, Jr., Boise State

WR: Latrell Caples, Gr., Boise State

WR: Pofele Ashlock, Jr., Hawaii

WR: Nick Cenacle, Sr., Hawaii

RB: Scottre Humphrey, Jr., New Mexico

RB: Jai’Den Thomas, Jr., UNLV

OL: Kage Casey, Jr., Boise State

OL: Mason Randolph, Sr., Boise State

OL: Peseti Lapuaho, Sr., San Jose State

OL: Caden Barnett, Sr., Wyoming

OL: Jack Walsh, Sr., Wyoming

TE: Matt Lauter, Sr., Boise State

Defense 

DL: Braxton Fely, Sr., Boise State

DL: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Jr., Boise State

DL: Trey White, Jr., San Diego State

DL: Gafa Faga, Sr., San Jose State

LB: Marco Notarainni, Sr., Boise State

LB: Tano Letuli, Jr., San Diego State

LB: Jordan Pollard, Sr., San Jose State

LB: Marsel McDuffie, Sr., UNLV

DB: Ty Benefield, Jr., Boise State

DB: A’Marion McCoy, Gr., Boise State

DB: Al’zillion Hamilton, Sr., Fresno State

DB: Ike Larsen, Sr., Utah State

Specialists 

P: Luke Freer, Sr., Air Force

PK: Gabe Plascencia, Sr., San Diego State

PR: Marcus Bellon, Sr., Nevada

KR: Abraham Williams, Sr., New Mexico

