Texas State’s move to Pac-12 draws mostly positive reviews
Texas State was officially introduced as the ninth member of the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 athletics season on Monday.
The Pac-12 is now slated to be a nine-team conference in the summer of 2026 with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
Texas State was a critical addition for the Pac-12 to reach the NCAA’s eight-team minimum to qualify as an FBS conference. Gonzaga does not compete in football.
The Bobcats also give the Pac-12 a sixth baseball-playing member alongside Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State. The NCAA requires six teams for an automatic bid to the NCAA baseball tournament.
Here is a collection of thoughts from college sports fans — most of which were positive — following Monday’s announcement:
A few commenters remarked on the absurdity of modern college athletics where Cal and Stanford are in the Atlantic Coast Conference while USC and UCLA share a conference with Rutgers and Maryland.