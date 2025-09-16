‘This is a huge opponent;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on Mountain West opener against Air Force
Coming off a bye week, Boise State returns to action on Saturday with a road game at Air Force.
Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain time from Falcon Stadium.
It’s the first Mountain West game of the season for the Broncos (1-1) while Air Force (1-1, 0-1) fell to Utah State last week in its MWC opener, 49-30.
“This is a huge opponent,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during his Monday press conference. “We’ve battled them year in and year out. First conference game, and we know we’re always going to get their best.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s presser.
On early bye week
“Last week was good for our team. It’s really kind of funky having a bye week after two games — we had it last year — but still continuing to figure out more and more about our team. I love this team, I love our leaders. But just because you love someone … I obviously want them to continue to grow. I love my kids, but I don’t want my three-year-old to stay the same way. If she did, that ain’t good. So I love our team, I love our leaders, but we still have a lot of growth that needs to happen. And I think we took steps last week.”
On placekicker competition
“That was a huge competition last week. We brought the whole team up on the hashes, and we’re going to chart it and grade it and see kind of who our best guys are. Right now, it is still (Colton) Boomer. But we’re going to compete this week because we have to be consistent kicking PATs and field goals. Have to … and we haven’t been. So it’s my job to make sure (we are).
“I believe in our kickers, I believe in them. I know we have what it takes. So I have to make sure they are going out there and playing free. And that’s been a big push this last week.”
On Jaden Mickey’s growth
“I’m really proud of how Jaden Mickey played in Game 2, with his urgency and his consistency. There’s still some stuff on film, there’s a couple different coverage reps that we’ve got to clean up technique-wise, but I like his mentality. I like how he comes to work every day, I love how he preps. Very, very smart football player.”
On veteran Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun
“Troy Calhoun is one of the best college football head coaches in the country. He’s been there for a long time, has been successful year in and year out. He’s had a lot of really good continuity on his staff because of that. And we know we’re going to get their absolute best.”