Three-peat! Blue turf at Albertsons Stadium voted best sports fan attraction for third straight year
For the third consecutive year, the iconic blue turf at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium was voted the best attraction for sports fans in the 2025 USAToday 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
“Since 1986, Lyle Smith Field in Albertsons Stadium has boasted vibrant blue turf,” the USAToday writeup said of the famed field. “Known by fans as The Blue and by competitors as Smurf Turf, the field has become an iconic background for the Boise State Broncos football team’s home games.
“What was once thought of as a gimmick, since turf is usually a shade of green, has absolutely paid off. The Blue contributes to tourism as one of the most visited sites in Idaho. And it’s been the setting for an amazing record of home wins.”
Boise State hosted seven games at Albertsons Stadium last season and sold out all seven. The Broncos averaged 43.1 points per game on The Blue en route to a perfect 7-0 record and the program’s second straight Mountain West title.
Boise State finished 12-2 overall a season ago and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Albertsons Stadium beat out several famous venues in the 2025 USAToday 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, including Churchill Downs and the Field of Dreams movie site.
Here is the full USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards top 10 list:
1. Boise State’s blue turf - Boise, Idaho
2. Kentucky Derby Museum - Louisville, Kentucky
3. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum - Kansas City, Missouri
4. Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory - Louisville, Kentucky
5. Churchill Downs - Louisville, Kentucky
6. Field of Dreams move site - Dyersville, Iowa
7. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum - Colorado Springs, Colorado
8. College Football Hall of Fame - Atlanta, Georgia
9. Texas Sports Hall of Fame - Waco, Texas
10. Muhammad Ali Center - Louisville, Kentucky
Boise State has six regular-season home games at Albertsons Stadium this season.
Here is the Broncos’ full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)