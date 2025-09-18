Three players listed on Boise State’s first Mountain West availability report
Boise State released its first official player availability report of the 2025 season on Thursday.
Running back Breezy Dubar is listed as out for the Broncos’ (1-1) Mountain West opener at Air Force (1-1, 0-1) on Saturday. Dubar was also sidelined against South Florida and Eastern Washington.
Edge rushers Bol Bol and Sterling Lane II are officially designated as questionable for Saturday’s road game.
The MWC began requiring player availability reports for all conference games this season.
Forty-eight hours before kickoff, teams are required to list which players are questionable to play or will be unavailable. The designations receive an update three hours prior to kickoff.
The reports only include a player’s name and availability. No specific injury details are included.
Schools are only required to submit availability reports for conference games. All available reports are posted on TheMW.com.
Boise State shared its Week 4 injury report one hour early on social media.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said Boise State will be honest with its player availability reports.
“I’m sure, just like anything, there’s going to be guys that try and bend the rules, for lack of better words,” Danielson said on Monday. “We’re going to do it right. If we’re on the fence about somebody playing, he’s going to be questionable. If we know the young man is not going to play, he’s going to be out. And we’re going to do things the right way.”
In 2023, the Big Ten became the first college conference to implement mandatory player availability reports. The SEC followed in 2024, and the ACC and Big 12 are also requiring availability reports this football season.
“The Mountain West Conference availability reporting policy standardizes the submission of student-athlete availability information for football contests to protect student-athlete privacy, reduce outside pressure on student-athletes for inside information, ensure transparency, and promote competitive integrity,” the MWC said in a statement in August.
“This policy also addresses public confidence in fair play and the integrity risks associated with sports wagering. Required availability reporting will be woven into the conference’s established sports wagering integrity and compliance partnership with IC360, thus adding to an already robust infrastructure to protect Mountain West competition.”
IC360 is a global leader in comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting and gaming.
The Pac-12 has not announced a player availability report policy for the 2026 season.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.