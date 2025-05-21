Transfer portal edge rusher commits to Boise State
Boise State, which led FBS a season ago with 55 sacks, is continuing to stockpile edge rushers in the transfer portal.
After adding Malakai Williams (Idaho) in December and Sterling Lane II (Arizona) earlier this month, the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson received a commitment from Washington State transfer Camden DeGraw-Tryall on Tuesday.
“There’s no place like home,” DeGraw-Tryall, a former star for Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene High School, wrote on X. “Bleed Blue!”
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound DeGraw-Tryall did not appear in a game last season for Washington State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Broncos were a finalist for DeGraw-Tryall’s services during the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. DeGraw-Tryall signed with the Cougars over offers from Boise State, Oklahoma State and others.
DeGraw-Tryall closed his prep career with 100 total tackles (25 for loss) and seven sacks. As a senior, he helped lead Coeur d’Alene to the Class 5A state championship game en route to first-team all-state honors.
DeGraw-Tryall was rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Idaho and the No. 95 edge recruit nationally for the class of 2024 in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was awarded three stars.
Boise State is up to 16 transfer portal additions since the end of last season.
Here are the Broncos’ 16 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Edge rusher Camden DeGraw-Tryall (Washington State)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Sterling Lane II (Arizona)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson (North Carolina)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis