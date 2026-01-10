Transfer portal offensive lineman picks Boise State over Big 12 offer

Boise State may have found its replacement for All-America offensive tackle Kage Casey in the transfer portal.

Tyler Ethridge, a senior-to-be from Division II power Colorado State University-Pueblo, signed with the Broncos on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ethridge was a two-year starter for the ThunderWolves, who have captured back-to-back Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles en route to the Division II playoffs. CSU-Pueblo finished 10-2 overall in both seasons.

A Texas native, Ethridge graduated from Midlothian High School in 2023. He has a redshirt year available.

Ethridge is rated a three-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports and the No. 104 offensive tackle nationally. Ethridge also considered offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Washington State before signing with the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson.

Casey, a three-time all-Mountain West selection, is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

A three-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey signed with Boise State over an offer from Oregon State. He was rated the No. 8 overall recruit in Oregon by 247Sports and the No. 100 national offensive tackle prospect.

Casey closed his Boise State career with 41 consecutive starts at left tackle, including as a junior. He opted out of the LA Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Casey earned second-team All-America honors during his sophomore season after paving the way for Ashton Jeanty’s record-breaking year. Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to a second-place Heisman Trophy finish.

Here are Boise State’s seven transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver