Transfer portal running back from ACC commits to Boise State

Boise State added some depth to its running back room on Monday with the addition of Juelz Goff, a redshirt freshman from Pittsburgh.

Goff announced his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Goff had 69 carries for 270 yards and five touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season. The Panthers (8-5, 6-2) finished in a five-way tie for second place in the ACC.

Goff, a three-star transfer portal prospect, is rated the No. 492 overall player and No. 43 running back in the portal by 247Sports. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Goff was also a three-star prospect coming out of Pennsylvania’s Central York High School. He signed with the Panthers over reported offers from Boston College, Duke and Rutgers, among others.

The Broncos are set to return their top two running backs from last season in Dylan Riley (195 carries, 1,125 yards, 12 total touchdowns) and Sire Gaines (161 carries, 811 yards, nine total touchdowns). No. 3 back Malik Sherrod is out of eligibility while Greg Ard and Breezy Dubar both entered the portal.

Ard, a 247Sports composite four-star prospect for the class of 2025, was rated the No. 36 running back nationally and the No. 66 player in Texas. He redshirted last season as Boise State finished 9-5 overall and captured a third straight Mountain West title.

Dubar, who was also a four-star prep prospect from Texas’ Anna High School, announced his intention to enter the portal back in November.

Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s nine transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)