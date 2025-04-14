Travis Hunter 2.0? Ty Benefield could play both ways for Boise State
Travis Hunter put together one of the best and most unique seasons in college football history by starring at wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado.
Hunter went on to narrowly edge out Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
As the Broncos head into the home stretch of spring practice, returning safety Ty Benefield has emerged as a potential two-way player for Boise State. Benefield led the team with 82 total tackles and two interceptions last season and is also getting some run at wide receiver during spring ball.
“We even had a couple plays on offense for him the other day, just because he’s that type of football player,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “We had some receivers out, and it’s like ‘Hey, Ty, go out there and catch a couple passes.’ He’s just that guy for us.
“Is that going to turn into anything or not? We’re going to continue to walk that path. But I’ll tell you what, Ty Benefield is a leader on this team. He loves this team, and how his play … I mean last scrimmage, he played at a level that I hadn’t even seen him play at yet. So it’s cool to see him continue to grow.”
Benefield made five starts as a freshman before blossoming into an all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention safety last season. Along with his tackles and interceptions, Benefield also recorded three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
With receivers Latrell Caples, Chris Marshall and Austin Bolt dinged up, Danielson spoke to Benefield after Boise State’s April 6 scrimmage about taking snaps on both sides of the ball. Benefield jumped at the chance to play some offense.
“I know what type of athlete he is,” Danielson said. “I watched him in high school do it, and spring ball is the time to kind of put guys in those situations and see what they can do, and he had a big-time catch in Thursday’s practice when he was out there.
“Ty is such an elite competitor. He loves football, and everything he does is about growing to be the best version of himself. Even a guy going into his sophomore year last year, we put a lot on our safeties and he did a great job executing in all situations. And now seeing him through spring ball, he is taking his game to the next level.”