Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty receive top rookie ratings in Madden NFL 26
The Madden NFL 26 video game released its rookie player ratings on Wednesday, and former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is the top-rated offense-only rookie in the game.
The Las Vegas Raiders running back received an overall rating of 83. The only rookie with a higher rating than Jeanty is Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter (84 overall), who edged Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy voting last December.
Jeanty is expected to have a major role in a new-look Raiders offense under coordinator Chip Kelly. The Raiders brought in quarterback Geno Smith and return tight end Brock Bowers, a first-team All-Pro selection as a rookie last season.
The 5-foot-8, 208-pound Jeanty dominated as a junior at Boise State, leading college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty wrapped up his prolific three-year college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns.
Earlier this month at MWC media days, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson predicted a strong rookie season for Jeanty.
“I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year,” Danielson said of Jeanty. “But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that coach (Pete) Carroll is developing.”
Following his sophomore season with the Broncos, Jeanty turned down massive NIL offers to stick with Boise State. He went on to finish second in the Heisman voting and secure a fully guaranteed $35.9 million contract with the Raiders after going sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I’ve been trying to get him to come back to the Broncos and play for us again next year, but he’s really happy with where he’s at right now,” Danielson joked.
“I was blessed to be able to be a part of his draft party out in Green Bay, be a part of that moment. He deserves every bit of it. A young man, when he was 17 years old, came to Boise State, had success. Everybody thought he should leave, and he stayed. He put his head down and said ‘Everything I want from this game — and to be developed to be the best version of myself — (I can have) right here at Boise State.’ And then seeing him get the sixth overall pick, the money and all this, he’s earned it. Everybody wants those things, but not a lot of people want to do what it takes to get those. Ashton does.”
Jeanty remains the favorite to win NFL offensive rookie of the year at +250. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, is a close second at +300.
