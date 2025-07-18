The ultimate players’ coach; Boise State stars praise Spencer Danielson
Spencer Danielson’s resume speaks for itself.
From interim head coach to College Football Playoff participant, Danielson has revitalized a Boise State program that stagnated under the previous regime.
Danielson, one of the most charismatic and energetic coaches in the country, holds a career 15-3 record with the Broncos. The 36-year-old’s winning percentage of 83.3 percent is second only to Chris Petersen’s 88.5 percent (92-12 overall record) in program history.
Danielson and the Broncos are eyeing a third consecutive Mountain West title this season.
During MWC football media days, offensive tackle Kage Casey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan spoke glowingly of their head coach.
“When you think about a guy who can get people to follow him … like I’d jump off a cliff with him if he asked,” Casey joked during an appearance on the Mountain West Network from Circa Las Vegas. “I’d do it without question.
“He’s the type of person you just want to surround yourself (with). Constantly learn from, constantly be around, and just grow as a human being from him. … I think he’s somebody that anyone would want to play for. And if you had the opportunity to ever meet him, you would just say he’s the best human being alive.”
Virgin-Morgan arrived at Boise State in 2022 when Danielson was the defensive coordinator under head coach Andy Avalos. Danielson became the interim head coach in November 2023 and promptly led the Broncos to the MWC title. The interim tag was removed in December.
“It’s amazing to see that he hasn’t changed,” Virgin-Morgan said of Danielson. “Coming from interim head coach, to the season before until now and all of the hype around Boise State and the stress that I’m sure he’s getting, he hasn’t changed at all.
“He can lead by example and tell us to block out the outside noise and not worry about the things that are being said, the different preseason accolades, and really just lead the team by example and show that it doesn’t really matter what everyone else is saying. Once we put the work in, we can excel and do what we need to do.”
Casey said Danielson is one of the most adaptable coaches he’s ever been around.
“Sometimes he’s a drill sergeant when someone needs it; sometimes he’s more considerate,” Casey said. “He changes up how he’s coaching depending on who needs it, and that’s not very common for coaches.”