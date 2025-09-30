Updated point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Notre Dame
The point spread for Saturday’s showdown between Boise State and No. 21 Notre Dame continues to grow.
The Irish (2-2) are up to a 20.5-point home favorite over the Broncos in the latest odds from FanDuel. The line opened as Notre Dame -16.5 and was bet up to 17.5 by Sunday afternoon.
Boise State is +740 on the moneyline while Notre Dame is -1250. The over/under is set at 64.5 points between two high-powered offenses.
The Broncos rank ninth nationally in total offense at 520 yards per game. Notre Dame averages 479.8 yards per game, good for 16th in the country.
The Irish are led by Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiyah Love, a junior running back. Love has 66 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns this season with 13 receptions for 149 yards and three more TDs.
“I was talking to a coach who played against him,” Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said of Love on Monday. “He said, ‘The second you think you’ve got him, all of a sudden you look up and it’s first down again.’ I think that speaks to who Jeremiyah Love is, right?
“I mean, he’s going to be a top-10 draft pick, and that’s earned and deserved. Elite catching the football, too. An elite receiver had two catching touchdowns last weekend. He’s extremely hard to get down, very, very quick on his feet, strong, powerful, so he can go through you if you’re high, but he also can one-cut and he can get out and he’s gone.”
Love ran for 1,125 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns last year as Notre Dame finished 14-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff championship game. Boise State also qualified for the CFP a season ago for the first time in program history.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Irish is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Boise State vs. Notre Dame betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Notre Dame -20.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -1250, Boise State +740
Over/under: 64.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 3-1, Notre Dame 2-2
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: Notre Dame Stadium | South Bend, Indiana
TV channel: NBC
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.