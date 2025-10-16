Updated point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. UNLV
Boise State opened as an 11.5-point favorite for Saturday’s Mountain West showdown with UNLV, and bettors have driven the betting line up during the week.
As of Thursday morning, the Broncos (4-2, 2-0) are up to a 12.5-point favorite over the Rebels (6-0, 2-0). UNLV is +340 on the moneyline while Boise State is -430.
The over/under has held firm at 62.5 points.
Boise State and UNLV will face off for the fourth time since December 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are 3-0 in those matchups, including the last two MWC title games.
“This game has turned into a pretty big rivalry for us,” UNLV offensive lineman Austin Boyd said earlier this week. “We’ve got a pretty big chip on our shoulder, and everybody is going into this week like any other big rivalry game. We treat it like any other week, but the boys are fired up for sure for this game.”
First-year UNLV head coach Dan Mullen expects an electric atmosphere at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday.
“Watching them, it always looks like they have a very passionate fan base,” Mullen said. “So I’m expecting a sold-out crowd that’s fired up, ready to go. A lot of juice and energy.
“We’ve played them a bunch the last couple of years, so it’s become a little bit of a rivalry game. … UNLV-Boise is a big game, so I think that adds extra juice for their fan base to get out there, ready to go. I expect it to be a really cool game day environment.”
The Rebels have never won at Albertsons Stadium and last defeated Boise State in 1976.
The Broncos have prevailed in 15 consecutive games on The Blue, matching Alabama for the longest active home winning streak in the country.
Here are the other MWC betting lines for Week 8 of the college football season: San Jose State (+3.5) at Utah State, Wyoming (+4.5) at Air Force, Hawaii (+2.5) at Colorado State and Nevada (+11.5) at New Mexico.
Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -12.5
Moneyline: Boise State -430, UNLV +340
Over/under: 62.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 4-1-1, UNLV 4-2
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 18
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. UNLV live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.