Versatile Boise State transfer running back plays with confidence, enjoys trash-talking
With his electric play and infectious personality, Malik Sherrod is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Boise State.
Sherrod, a Fresno State transfer, brings a different element to a Broncos backfield that features a pair of bigger backs in Sire Gaines and Breezy Dubar.
The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod can run the ball, function as a receiver out of the backfield and return kicks.
When asked what Sherrod brings to the table, Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter didn’t hesitate.
“Everything,” Potter said. “He’s the ultimate competitor, which I love. He’s very smart, he picks everything up really fast and he’s got unbelievable vision. He is the elder statesman in the room that provides that leadership, but also that experience. He’s not afraid of the moment. He’ll go out on third down and he’ll protect the quarterback, he’ll be there on goal line, he can return the ball for (special teams coach Stacy) Collins. He does everything. He provides a lot of spark for our offense.”
Added Collins: “He’s just a high-energy guy, great with the ball in his hands. He brings the juice.”
Sherrod spent his first five college seasons at Fresno State, recording 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards. He was the Bulldogs’ lead back in 2023 with 172 carries for 966 yards and nine TDs.
Sherrod entered the transfer portal in December and quickly landed with the rival Broncos, a decision that rankled some Fresno State fans.
“It is what it is,” the outspoken Sherrod said. “They’re going to feel some type of way, but at the end of the day I’m doing this for myself and my career and what I think was best for me, and this was the best move for me.”
Sherrod, who calls himself the “wild child” of his family, enjoys trash-talking and having fun. He will even conduct research on opposing players to find material heading into games.
“If I see a little article or something like that, I usually go in there and try to find out maybe if they have any girlfriends or something like that,” Sherrod said. “I’ll say something like that to get in their head, and they’re like ‘How did you even know my girlfriend?’ And like ‘Yeah, I do my work. I do my research.’”
While playful on and off the field, Sherrod is quite serious about his craft.
He has visions of leading Boise State back to the College Football Playoff and playing in the NFL.
“Every opportunity that I get I’m trying to prove myself and prove my worth to this team, because this team is very good,” Sherrod said. “Boise State is a very good football team, a very good football program, and they’re known to go deep in the season.”