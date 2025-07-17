‘I wanted an opportunity to win championships;’ What UNLV’s Dan Mullen said at Mountain West football media days
Boise State received 35 of 39 possible first-place votes in the Mountain West football preseason media poll.
The other four first-place votes went to UNLV, which has fallen to the Broncos in the last two MWC championship games.
The Rebels are hoping to finally break through this season under new head coach Dan Mullen, who spent the last three years working for ESPN after stints at Florida (2018-21) and Mississippi State (2009-17).
Here are the highlights from Mullen’s Thursday appearance on the Mountain West Network from Circa Las Vegas.
On taking over a rising UNLV program
“I wanted an opportunity to win championships. Last year, UNLV, we were a game away from winning the Mountain West and going to the College Football Playoff.
“For young guys in today’s world, in this NIL world … we’re in a place where there is legitimate NIL, where our guys go make appearances. You’re in a place where people actually get paid to go make appearances.”
On placing second in preseason poll
“That’s nice. I never pay much attention to the preseason. I think in 2014 we were picked to finish last in the SEC and we spent half the year at number-one in the country at Mississippi State. I just think a lot of it looks off of where everybody finished last year.
“I think the expectations, though, within the program are to win championships. My expectations of our team, our players’ expectations, why these guys came here, why guys stayed from last year’s team, is to go not just compete for, but to win a championship.
“Now to do that, you have to focus on the long process and … what is the effort we’re playing with. Are we playing with the effort needed, are we practicing with the effort needed to be successful every single day? If you’re worried about the result and the destination, not the journey, we’re going to be in trouble. But if we can pay really close attention to the journey and how we are improving every single day, we’re going to get to the destination we want to go to.”
On hiring NFL veteran Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
“The defensive knowledge … when he walks into that room to talk to the players, with his background and experience in the NFL, he’s coming in and saying ‘These are the things you need to do. This is the style of defense we’re going to run, here’s what you need to do.’ He can be very matter-of-fact with them. He’s like ‘If your goal is to get to and play in the NFL, you’re playing for a guy that is going to coach you that way.’ I’m thrilled to have Paul.”