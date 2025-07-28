What Boise State offensive stars said after first fall camp practice
Boise State kicked off its 2025 fall camp on Monday.
After practice, quarterback Maddux Madsen and offensive tackle Kage Casey met with the media.
“We did a good job in June and July just making sure we were ready for practice,” Casey said. “I think we came out ready, but there’s nothing that can get you ready for pads. Your legs feel heavier, your arms feel heavier. Everything takes more energy out of you.
“Eventually it’ll start to feel better, but there’s nothing like Practice 1."
Here are the highlights from Madsen and Casey’s post-practice media availability.
Casey on sharp offensive performance, no turnovers
“We’re operating, and we’re doing good. I feel like that’s one thing that this team has come together really well in. I talked about Maddux a lot at media days with his football IQ and his ability to read the field, and I think (the lack of turnovers) are a huge testament to that. And also how he’s bringing the quarterback room up with him.”
Casey on Madsen’s preseason honors
“Absolutely beyond deserved. Again, he has to earn them. I talk a lot about how, right now, preseason (awards) are just educated guesses. But it’s a pretty good guess. I think he’s going to get them, and he’s going to prove he deserves them.”
Casey on following NFL Draft projections
“I don’t have any social media. All my social media is on my wife’s phone and I’ll post if I have to on there. But I haven’t seen anything there.”
Madsen on being the incumbent starter
“The confidence, that’s a big deal. It goes a long way. To be in that momentum of confidence going out there, I think it makes my level of play higher than what it has been because I don’t have to worry about anybody else. I can worry about myself a lot more than I have in the past.”
Madsen on being named a team captain
“It’s awesome. It’s something I’ve always taken pride in in how I handle myself as a person. But to be able to be voted on that by my teammates, I’m extremely blessed to be in that position for sure.”
Madsen on standouts at receiver
“I think you talk about little Quinton Brown. That kid’s a stud and he’s going to make plays. All those guys are really good, and I think they’ll have a chance to make plays for us.”
Madsen on strong day for quarterbacks
“You talk about the ability to come out on Day 1 and have no mental errors in that room, it’s huge. It’s kind of fun to see what we did in the summer as a whole unit. I mean, I was throwing with those guys very often. So to see that translate to the first day of camp was big-time.”