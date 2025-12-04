What Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen said ahead of Mountain West championship game

After missing the last three games with a lower leg injury, Boise State junior quarterback Maddux Madsen will return to the lineup for Friday’s Mountain West championship game against UNLV.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Madsen said on Wednesday. “You don’t realize how much you love this game until it’s taken from you.

“Being back out there with the guys is just awesome. It’s brought me a lot of joy this week.”

Madsen suffered the injury during a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 1. He missed the next three games as Boise State (8-4, 6-2) rallied to reach its third straight MWC championship game.

In nine starts this season, Madsen has completed 142 of 255 passes for 1,994 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Broncos will host UNLV (10-2, 6-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Here are the highlights from Madsen’s meeting with the media on Wednesday.

On initial reaction to injury

“Honestly when I went down, I knew exactly (what happened). It’s just that burning little thing going on in my leg and I was just like ‘This is the worst thing ever.’ It was just brutal, having to get hauled to (Idaho Sports Medicine Institute) to do an X-ray and those things, I would never wish that upon my worst enemy.

“I was extremely worried my season was over because some of the conversations before imaging were like ‘Hey, this might be season-ending.’ I was just kind of distraught. Then obviously when I heard there was a little bit of a chance (I could come back), that was all I needed to hear.”

On rehab process, injury

“It was just a lot of work. I spent all that time in the training room, and it’s kind of, in a way, rewarding to myself to be able to feel healthy now. … It was just my ankle, and there was a little bit of a toe problem. That was really it.”

On feeling ready to go

“I was talking to (center) Mason Randolph earlier and I was like ‘I need to practice, I need to practice.’ Being out there in practice, it was a huge confidence builder for myself. I felt like I didn’t ever skip a beat, which was awesome.

“I got a little custom (foot insole) today and it feels great. I honestly feel really good.”

On Max Cutforth’s performance against Utah State

“Obviously I’m extremely proud of (Cutforth). That makes me so excited. Most people don’t realize how close that room is. We lived with each other for a while, so we’re best buds. … I feel like as a team, we kind of understand that that’s the confidence we’re playing with. And whoever is at the helm, we’re going to get it done.”