What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about 2025 college football season, previewing offseason

Head coach Spencer Danielson remains committed to doing things differently at Boise State.

The Broncos experienced plenty of highs during the 2025 season, overcoming multiple key injuries to capture a third straight Mountain West title. Boise State also endured some lows en route to a 9-5 overall record that included a blowout loss to Washington in last week’s LA Bowl.

“A lot of focus (in college football) right now is just transactional,” Danielson said on Wednesday. “We want to double down on transformation and developing these young men for life, and that is very different than what is happening in the college football landscape right now.”

Boise State is joining the Pac-12 next summer alongside fellow MWC members Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s 2025 season wrap-up press conference.

On MWC three-peat

“I don’t know how many teams in the country could talk about three straight conference championships. We had our field stormed two straight years in a row … and that’s a testament to our seniors, this staff. We were knocked down, resilient, linked arms and kept learning, kept growing. Very, very proud of the things that we’ve been able to do, and very excited for the future.”

On 10 straight losses to Power Four opponents

“We have to find a way to win those games. That’s been a topic of conversation — as it should be here, because I believe the best is still to come — and we have to. We play Oregon in two hundred and sixty-whatever days. That’s happening. That ball is going to get put down in September, and we’ve got to be ready, and we will be.”

On Boise State’s NIL, revenue sharing

“I try to make it very, very clean and I’m trying to be very, very up-front with our players. … Because you’re in a space where an agent will tell you ‘If you leave Boise State, you could get (this).’ A lot of times, that’s not correct. Sometimes it might be. I want to be always very truthful with our players on ‘Hey, this is the going rate in the landscape.’

“And for us, we sit down and say ‘Hey, this is what we are allotted to our roster this year.’ And I told (athletic director Jeramiah Dickey) ‘Whatever it is, we’re going to make it work.’ … And then we go through and slate our roster, everything is tiered out to guys that haven’t played, that have played a little bit, to guys that are on the rise, to guys that are all-league.

“Is (our NIL and revenue sharing) where we absolutely need to be? No, there’s still some meat on the bone that we need to continue to push to. But it’s an increase from last season, and we’re excited to continue to do that in the years to come.”

On roster management

“We’re going through a whole self-scout this week schematically, fundamentally, personnel. Do we have the right personnel in the right situations? Who do we continue to need to go recruit? We’ve got a great group of freshmen coming in, about half of them are going to be here in January. What is the plan of development for them?

“Transfer portal is coming up. I believe really strongly in our returning players and keeping them. I’m sure there will be some players that we don’t keep, but I believe we’re going to keep the best ones, keep the right ones.”

On coaching staff management

“We have a great staff. We’ve had multiple staff members this week turn down jobs because they want to be here. Does that mean we’re going to keep everybody? I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to keep the right ones.

“I love our staff. We still need to grow, we need to improve … but I have a ton of respect for our staff and what we’ve been able to do, and I feel confident in the areas we weren’t successful enough that we are going to grow forward. I love our staff and am going to give them all an opportunity to come back and be a part of this. What happens from that, we’ll see over the next few weeks.”