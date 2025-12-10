What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said about Mountain West three-peat, LA Bowl matchup with Washington

Boise State had little time to celebrate its third consecutive Mountain West title.

The Broncos (9-4), who defeated UNLV on Friday at Albertsons Stadium to secure a MWC three-peat, will wrap up the 2025 season this weekend in sunny Southern California.

For the second time in three years, Boise State will represent the MWC in the LA Bowl. Kickoff between the Broncos and Big Ten member Washington (8-4) is slated for 6 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

“Obviously, not done yet,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this week. “Got a huge opportunity to play one of the better teams in the country on Saturday night down in L.A.”

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.

On third straight Mountain West title

“The moment on Friday night with our team … was very, very fulfilling for me just as a coach and mentor in their life, especially knowing where we had been a month ago. Counted out and left on the mat, left for dead. These players, our staff, just continued to go to work and continue to grow. Just such a resilient group. We were in danger, and then we became really, really dangerous.”

On facing Washington

“Coach (Jedd) Fisch has done a phenomenal job with their team, and obviously Washington has been really good for a long time. Coach Fisch is a phenomenal football coach in all three phases. They’re going to be ready to rock.

“Offensively, they have probably one of the best offensive weapons in the country in their quarterback (Demond Williams Jr.). He is electric. Getting him on the ground when he scrambles is a task that not many can do, and he can make every throw.”

On LA Bowl

“This is why you play in bowl games. We’re a football team. Our guys love playing football, and you’ve got a national game and a national spotlight, Saturday night in L.A., in an area where a lot of our kids are from against one of the better teams in the country. I mean, that’s why you love college football. So our guys are fired up for the opportunity.”

On state of college football bowl season

“Obviously, everyone’s got their opinion. I saw some teams that decided not to play (in a bowl game) and some of that, and that’s everybody’s prerogative and I’ve got a lot of respect for whatever decisions people make, individuals that decide not to play, that’s their life. … I know for me, you only get better at playing (by) playing the game. I always want to recruit and have a team full of football guys that absolutely love playing football.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to play football, I want to be a part of it. Whenever there is an opportunity in a game for our team to play in, I want to be a part of it.”