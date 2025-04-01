What new Boise State offensive coordinator said about replacing Ashton Jeanty, spring practice
Boise State will not have Ashton Jeanty to lean on during the 2025 football season, but first-year offensive coordinator Nate Potter isn’t planning a complete overhaul of the Broncos’ offense.
“I think the DNA of who we are offensively is not going to change,” Potter said in a recent press conference. “In order to be a successful offense and win football games, you have to run the football. So that is not going to change.
“We have to have a physical brand of football. We know that. We also know that there’s only one Ashton Jeanty, and he’s now going to go play on Sundays. So that will change maybe the personality at times or who we need to get the ball to, but we know we’ve still got to run the ball to be successful.”
Potter spent the 2024 season as Boise State’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Previous OC Dirk Koetter is now a senior analyst for the Broncos.
Here are the highlights from Potter’s Monday press conference.
On competition at running back
“I love that room. Those guys have been competing tremendously hard, and they’re making a ton of plays. Malik Sherrod has been a great addition to our program. Dylan Riley — as a young guy — is exploding, doing all sorts of things not just in the run game, but every aspect. Special teams, protection. So I’m really excited for that room.”
On spring practice goals
“Personally, there’s a lot of growth that needs to happen for me during the spring. There’s a lot of experiences, a lot of learning, a lot of failing that I need to do in order to be better and be the best version I can be. And that’s what I’m doing right now. I’m going through it, I’m learning a ton. I’m surrounded by great coaches that help me every day.
“As an offense, spring is such an awesome time for the young players to get valuable reps to grow. Because you’re trying to grow the depth of your offense. You’re trying to learn kind of what you’re identity is going to be, what your mentality is going to be. And then we’ve pinpointed certain areas we want to get better at.”
On returning quarterback Maddux Madsen
“He’s been a great leader for our team. He’s been operating really well. We’re trying to challenge him mentally in certain aspects, and he’s answered those challenges. He’s made some plays. I’m looking for him to be consistent, and he has been that. For us as coaches, it’s about continuing to find ways to push him to make him better, and then him becoming the best leader possible and being the engine for our offense. And so far this spring, he’s been doing that.”
On previous offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter
“Being around Dirk for as long as I have been was great for me because I got a firsthand look at what it’s supposed to be like. There’s only one Dirk, so I’ve got to make it my own and do my own thing. But to have him as a resource is so awesome.”