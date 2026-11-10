Who will be ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker for Boise State vs. Oregon State?

Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban and company will be in town on Saturday for an Idaho edition of ESPN’s College GameDay.

The iconic show last came to Boise in 2010 for a non-conference matchup between then-No. 3 Boise State and No. 24 Oregon State. The Broncos defeated the Beavers, 37-24.

Sixteen years later, College GameDay will be back in Boise for another showdown between Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12 and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

College GameDay runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mountain time. The Boise State/Oregon State game will air nationally on USA Network with a 4 p.m. start time.

Olympic gold medalist skier Picabo Street was the guest picker for Boise State’s 2010 College GameDay appearance. Street is a native of Triumph, Idaho.

Here are 11 potential candidates to be the guest picker for Saturday’s show.

NOTE: This list does not include obvious candidates Kellen Moore and Ashton Jeanty, who both have NFL obligations on Sunday. Moore was also back in Boise on Halloween for the unveiling of his statue.

Daryn Colledge

The former Super Bowl champion offensive lineman is one of the greatest players in Boise State history.

Ian Johnson

Johnson scored on the famous Statue of Liberty play to win the 2007 Fiesta Bowl and finished his Boise State career with 4,183 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.

Hilary Knight

The Sun Valley native is the captain of the United States women’s national ice hockey team. The U.S. won gold at the 2026 Olympics.

Post Malone

Malone lives in Utah and is frequently spotted in the Boise area. The musician is also a big football fan.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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Scott Matlock

A beloved former Boise State player, Matlock announced his guest picker candidacy on X. Matlock’s Los Angeles Chargers are on Monday Night Football this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

@CollegeGameDay I can be the guest picker for college gameday? Born & raised Boise native + BSU alumni 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Scott Matlock (@Scott_Matlock28) November 8, 2026

Chuck Pagano

The former NFL head coach and Boise State assistant still owns a home in Boise.

Aaron Paul

The Breaking Bad star is an Emmett native who owns a house on the shores of Payette Lake near McCall.

Chris Petersen

Petersen would probably be the No. 1 choice, but he serves as an analyst for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Would FOX let Petersen appear on a competing show? Stranger things have happened, but that seems doubtful.

Ronda Rousey

The former UFC champion is the stepmother of Boise State tight end Keawe Browne.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney grew up on the Washington/Idaho border near Spokane and owns a house on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Leighton Vander Esch

The Riggins native was a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys and was voted second-team All-Pro as a rookie before injuries derailed his career.