Will Autzen Stadium experience prepare Boise State for Notre Dame?
After playing in front of sparse crowds at South Florida and Air Force, Boise State will encounter a much different atmosphere on Saturday at No. 21 Notre Dame.
Many players on Boise State’s roster got to experience a similar environment last year at Autzen Stadium. The Broncos went toe-to-toe with eventual Big Ten champion Oregon, falling 37-34 on a last-second field goal.
Boise State, Oregon and Notre Dame all went on to reach the College Football Playoff.
Broncos (3-1) head coach Spencer Danielson downplayed the importance of last season’s road trip to Oregon ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Irish (2-2) inside 80,795-seat Notre Dame Stadium.
“Every year is a new year,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that watched that game on TV because they weren’t even a part of this team. Gonna pull on some of those (games), but every year is a new year.”
Boise State held a 20-14 halftime lead at Autzen Stadium and went up 34-27 in the fourth quarter after back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty finished the game with 25 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon had two special teams touchdowns in the comeback victory.
While Boise State leaned on Jeanty last season to win a second straight Mountain West title and qualify for the CFP, the 2025 Broncos are using a running back by committee approach with Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod.
“This team is way different than last year’s team,” Danielson said. “So it’s more for just me as a coach leading this staff and our players, just making sure that I don’t want anyone to … because sometimes when you have these big games, it’s ‘Oh, I have to be someone completely different,’ as a coach or as a player. But I do want your best. We need our best teaching this week. We need our best enthusiasm and juice from our coaches, no different from our players.
“That’s really going to be my message because it is going to be an awesome game, awesome atmosphere. But it’s going to be no different than when it’s game number six and we’re playing New Mexico on The Blue. I’m so process-oriented that it’s all process over outcome. I believe that’s how you can be consistent. Now I don’t have any idea how Saturday afternoon is going to go in South Bend, but that’s my message.”
Notre Dame is a heavy 20.5-point favorite in the non-conference game.
