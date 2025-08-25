‘You watch the culture on film;’ South Florida head coach on Boise State
South Florida head coach Alex Golesh is ready to put the ball down at Raymond James Stadium and see how his team stacks up against a 2024 College Football Playoff participant.
“Our guys are extremely excited,” Golesh said during Monday’s press conference. The Bulls will host No. 25 Boise State at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams.
“Our guys are extremely locked in and focused on the task at hand. This is going to be a really, really cool, a really, really exciting challenge. It’s an awesome way to start the season off.”
Here are the highlights from Golesh’s press conference.
On Boise State, head coach Spencer Danielson
“I’ve got so much respect for that Boise State program, I’ve got so much respect for coach Danielson and what he’s been able to do in a season and a half. … You watch the culture on film. Guys that play extremely hard, guys that play extremely tough.
“I think the most telling thing — and we’ve talked about it as a team every opportunity we’ve had — is how they’re able to go finish football games. They had six games last year going into the fourth quarter that were one-score games, and you’re looking at a ball club that won 12 games on the season. So it’s guys that know how to go finish, guys that know what it takes to go strain to win, on top of being a talented group that plays to their potential.”
On Boise State’s offense
“That offensive line, truly where it all starts for them. Every guy on that O Line is a senior or a (fourth-year) guy that’s played a ton of football. A tight end group that’s probably as good as there is in the entire country. A wideout group that’s super experienced. They lost some guys that played a ton of ball a year ago, but older guys that are super experienced and I know they’re excited about their young guys there.
“A running back room that’s been waiting for an opportunity to go. They had the best running back in the country (Ashton Jeanty) a year ago, and it’s a room that you know is ready to go carry the load there. And then you watch the quarterback (Maddux Madsen), just controls the game. Super accurate. Does enough with his feet to create things down the field … and pick up first downs when he has to. So poised, so under control, and a guy who looks like he’s played a ton of ball.”