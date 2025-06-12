Boise State class of 2026 quarterback commit receives offer from Oregon Ducks
Boise State has received commitments from three prep quarterbacks during the class of 2026 recruiting cycle.
The Broncos’ first quarterback pledge — Jackson Presley of Montana’s Glacier High School — flipped from Boise State to Montana State in March.
Boise State could be losing its second quarterback of the cycle in Bryson Beaver of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School. On Wednesday, Beaver announced on Instagram that he received a scholarship offer from reigning Big 10 champion Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning.
Beaver, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 95 overall class of 2026 prospect in California in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos in April over reported offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Beaver completed 184 of 325 (57 percent) passes for 2,550 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions during his sophomore season at Vista Murrieta. He was even better as a junior, going 229 of 345 (66 percent) for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Vista Murrieta finished 8-5 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.
Late last month, Beaver was one of 15 quarterbacks selected to compete in the Elite 11 Finals. Beaver (No. 71 overall quarterback recruit) and Louisville commit Briggs Cherry (No. 84) were the only non-top 50 quarterback prospects to receive invitations to the Elite 11 Finals.
Oregon is still searching for a class of 2026 quarterback after failing to land Jared Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect from Tennessee’s Nashville Christian School. Curtis committed to Georgia in May.
The Ducks are also a finalist for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons of California’s Folsom High School. Lyons is set to visit Oregon this weekend and will trip to BYU — another favorite — the following week.
Boise State also has a commitment three-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School.
With Beaver still in the fold for now, Boise State sits at No. 51 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 12 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)