Boise State class of 2026 offensive line commit earns fourth star
Kole Cronin, one of Boise State’s top class of 2026 commits, recently received a major boost to his 247Sports recruiting ranking.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Cronin was bumped up to a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is now rated the No. 35 offensive tackle recruit nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect in Nevada.
Cronin starred at offensive tackle and defensive end for Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, Nevada. Bishop Manogue finished 7-5 overall this season and reached the championship game of the Class 5A Northern playoffs.
Cronin committed to the Broncos back in June over reported offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan State, Oregon State and numerous others. He received an offer from Minnesota in October.
With the recent rating bump, Cronin is now Boise State’s second four-star recruit for the class of 2026. Two-way standout Terrious Favors of Georgia’s Carver High School earned a fourth star from 247Sports in September.
Favors has helped lead Carver to a perfect 11-0 record this season, recording 42 receptions for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns with 34 carries for 765 yards and six scores. He has also thrown a pair of TDs and intercepted five passes on defense with six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Top-seeded Carver (11-0) hosts Pierce County (9-2) on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
As of Thursday morning, Boise State is sitting at No. 54 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 23 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)