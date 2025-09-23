Boise State class of 2026 quarterback commit up to four-star status
Quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School is now rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Bessinger is the nation’s No. 306 overall prospect and No. 24 quarterback in the composite rankings. He is Boise State’s only composite four-star recruit for the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger is having a monster senior season for Davis.
Through six games, Bessinger has completed 172 of 225 passes (76.4 percent) for 2,227 yards with 30 touchdowns and one interception. He has also been a factor with his legs, running for 115 yards and two scores.
“High ceiling quarterback who looks primed for a big senior year,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins recently wrote of Bessinger. “Has one of the cleanest strokes out West. Smooth, easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand. Generates plenty of velocity with a flick of the wrist and can get it out from different arm angles. Most comfortable in the pocket but shows some ability to make throws rolling right or left and has some twitch in his game.”
Davis finished 8-4 overall and reached the 6A state quarterfinals.
The Darts (5-1) have a big matchup with Syracuse (5-1) on Friday.
Bessinger put together a dominant junior season for Davis, completing 242 of 373 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,674 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for three TDs and was voted Class 6A first-team all-state.
Late last month, Bessinger received an offer from BYU. He also picked up an offer from Minnesota of the Big Ten over the weekend.
Boise State is ranked No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)