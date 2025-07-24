Boise State commit makes Arizona preseason all-state team
The high school football season kicks off in many states next month, and one Boise State commit is already receiving preseason recognition.
Paz St John, a defensive lineman for Arizona’s Liberty High School, was named to the Fiesta Bowl’s preseason all-state tackle football team earlier this month.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound St John is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 25 overall class of 2026 recruit in Arizona in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson in June over reported offers from California, Kansas, San Diego State, Washington State and numerous others.
St John appeared in 11 games for Liberty as a sophomore, recording 44 total tackles, six sacks and three quarterback hurries. He was even more productive last year with 46 total tackles (13.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks and six hurries.
Liberty finished 12-1 overall a season ago and captured the Arizona Open Division state championship.
Three of St John’s teammates also made the Fiesta Bowl preseason all-state team: wide receiver Kamden Segall, linebacker Hudson Dunn (Minnesota commit) and defensive back Zeth Thues (Arizona State commit).
St John is one of 20 known commitments for Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 69th nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. The Broncos have the second-best recruiting class in the Mountain West behind San Diego State (66th nationally).
Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for the 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)