Boise State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
In this story:
Heading into a third straight Mountain West championship game, Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson are welcoming the next generation of Broncos to the program on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Follow along as Boise State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period.
This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Adam Auston, MacArthur (Oklahoma)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
247Sports composite rankings: No. 77 safety nationally, No. 18 player in California (three stars, 87.44 rating)
Ryan Brekke, Owyhee (Idaho)
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
247Sports composite rankings: No. 56 tight end nationally, No. 4 player in Idaho (three stars, 87.33 rating)
Keilan Chavies, Hutto (Texas)
Position: Running back
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
247Sports composite rankings: No. 53 running back nationally, No. 125 player in Texas (three stars, 87.33 rating)
Rocky Dunn, Melissa (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
247Sports composite rankings: No. 142 linebacker nationally, No. 232 player in Texas (three stars, 85.89 rating)
Terrious Favors, Carver (Georgia)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-9
Weight: 160
247Sports composite rankings: No. 408 overall player nationally, No. 22 athlete nationally, No. 44 player in Georgia (four stars, 89.44 rating)
Davin Hill, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
247Sports composite rankings: No. 104 cornerback nationally, No. 170 player in Texas (three stars, 86.67 rating)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, Sweden
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-4
Weight: 235
247Sports composite rankings: No. 99 edge rusher nationally, No. 2 player in Sweden (three stars, 86.89 rating)
Rowan Rupp, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-2
Weight: 245
247Sports composite rankings: No. 184 defensive lineman nationally, No. 9 player in Idaho (three stars, 85.33 rating)
