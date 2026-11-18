With the early signing period fast approaching, Boise State is making some late additions to its 2027 recruiting class.

Benjamin Wiepert, a safety from Oregon’s Wilsonville High School, announced on Tuesday that he flipped his commitment from New Mexico to Boise State.

“Excited to announce that I’ve committed to (Boise State),” Wiepert wrote on X. “Want to thank every single person that has helped me get here and have been a part of this journey. Excited to get to work! Go Broncos!”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wiepert is rated a three-star prospect by On3 and the No. 11 overall class of 2027 recruit in Oregon. He also held reported offers from Colorado State, Idaho and UNLV when he committed to New Mexico in June.

Wiepert stars on both sides of the ball for Wilsonville, which will face top-seeded Silverton on Friday in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Wildcats, who hold a 9-2 overall record this season, routed Dallas 31-13 in last week’s quarterfinals.

Wiepert has 51 receptions for 727 yards and nine touchdowns this year with 91 total tackles (two for loss), two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on defense. For his career, Wiepert has 231 total tackles.

Earlier this month, Boise State picked up a commitment from North Gwinnett High School (Georgia) defensive back Bryson Ford. Ford is an unrated prospect who held reported offers from BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Wake Forest and others.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ford can play cornerback, nickel and safety. He has 52 total tackles (three for loss), six pass breakups and an interception this season.

North Gwinnett (10-1) will host Westlake (9-2) on Friday in the second round of the Georgia Class 7A state playoffs.

College football’s early singing period will run from Dec. 2-4.

Here are the Broncos’ 16 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

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Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)

Benjamin Wiepert, defensive back, Wilsonville High School (Oregon)