Boise State flips Texas class of 2026 athlete
Davin Hill, a three-star cornerback prospect from Texas’ Mansfield Timberview High School, announced a change of heart on Tuesday.
Hill flipped his commitment from UTSA to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson.
“After a great (official visit) at Boise, I’ve decided to flip my commitment from UTSA to Boise State!,” Hill wrote on X.
The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Hill is rated the No. 1,464 overall player nationally, the No. 125 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 210 prospect in Texas in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Hill chose the Broncos over reported offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Texas State, Utah State, UTSA and Washington State, among others.
Hill played both ways for Mansfield Timberview as a senior, recording 41 total tackles (three for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble while running for 208 yards and a touchdown.
Mansfield Timberview finished with a 7-4 overall record after falling to Anna in the Class 5A Division II playoffs, 35-25. Hill had a strong game against Anna with five carries for 62 yards, four total tackles and a pass breakup.
Hill also competes in track and field. As a junior, he ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds and recorded a long jump mark of 23 feet, 2 inches.
As of Tuesday morning, Boise State is sitting at No. 54 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 24 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)