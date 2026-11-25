With college football’s early signing period set to begin next week, Boise State is continuing to add talent to its 2027 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, offensive tackle Vuk Strbac from Illinois’ Maine South High School announced a change of heart. Strbac flipped his commitment from Toledo to Boise State.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to flip my commitment to Boise State from Toledo,” Strbac posted on X. “I appreciate everything Toledo has done for me and provided for me. I respect Toledo’s hospitality and their dedication toward me as a player, person and student. Toledo will always have a place in my heart.

“With that being said, I’m looking forward toward what the future holds at Boise State University!”

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Strbac is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 138 offensive tackle nationally by On3. He is the No. 64 overall recruit in Illinois.

Strbac also held reported offers from Northern Illinois and James Madison, among others.

Maine South captured the Central Suburban South League championship and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record. Maine South competes in Class 8A, the highest division in Illinois.

Strbac did not allow a sack during his senior season.

The Broncos have secured commitments from two other offensive linemen this cycle: Maxton Barnes of Columbia High School (Idaho) and Ben Rainwater of Inglemoor High School (Washington).

Barnes helped Columbia reach the Class 5A title game for the first time in program history.

Inglemoor finished its season with a 7-2 record.

Lewiston High School defensive lineman Parker Bagley, On’s No. 3 prospect in Idaho, is no longer committed to Boise State. Bagley was arrested for misdemeanor battery last month.

College football’s early signing period will begin next week on Wednesday and close on Friday, Dec. 4.

Here are Boise State’s 16 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

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Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Bryson Ford, defensive back, North Gwinnett High School (Georgia)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)

Vuk Strbac, offensive line, Maine South High School (Illinois)

Benjamin Wiepert, defensive back, Wilsonville High School (Oregon)