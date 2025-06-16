Boise State lands commitment from class of 2026 two-way star
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson continue to make waves on the recruiting front in June.
Wide receiver and defensive back Romeo Carter of California’s Point Loma High School announced his commitment to the Broncos on Sunday night. Carter is the ninth class of 2026 prospect to commit to Boise State in June.
“I am extremely grateful to announce my commitment to Boise State University,” Carter wrote on X. “I would like to thank all my coaches, friends and family that helped me along the way to get me where I am now. Just getting started.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Carter stars on both sides of the ball for San Diego’s Point Loma.
As a junior, Carter had 70 receptions for 1,057 yards and five touchdowns while intercepting three passes on defense. He had five picks during his sophomore season.
Carter, a three-star prospect, chose the Broncos over reported offers from Navy, Princeton, San Diego State, Yale and others. He is rated the No. 143 overall class of 2026 prospect in California by 247Sports.
Carter also competes in track and field. He finished seventh in the 100 meters at the San Diego Section Division 2 championships with a time of 11.07 seconds.
With the addition of Carter, Boise State is up to No. 51 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)