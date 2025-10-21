Boise State lands first commitment for 2027 recruiting class
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson secured their first commitment from a class of 2027 prospect over the weekend.
Kael Snyder, a three-star quarterback from Arizona’s Perry High School, announced his commitment to the Broncos on X.
“l am extremely proud to announce that I have committed to Boise State University,” Snyder wrote. “I want to thank every coach and player that has helped me along this journey to get to this point. God is good. Go Broncos!”
Snyder is the son of Adam Snyder, a former first-team All-American offensive tackle for Oregon who played in the NFL from 2005-14.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Snyder is 110 of 183 passing (60.1 percent) as a junior for 1,648 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Perry, a Class 6A quarterfinalist last year, is 4-3 this fall.
Snyder is the nation’s No. 677 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings. He is the No. 48 quarterback recruit and No. 16 overall player in Arizona.
Snyder chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Utah, Washington and numerous others.
Boise State has two quarterback commitments for its 2026 recruiting class: Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School and Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School.
Bessinger, a four-star prospect, is the nation’s No. 308 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is rated the No. 24 quarterback prospect in the country and the No. 6 overall recruit in Utah.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger has completed 266 of 353 passes (75.4 percent) for 3,595 yards with 44 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 starts this season. He also has 60 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis is 9-1 and captured the Class 6A Region 1 championship last week.
Taylor is rated the No. 845 overall prospect nationally, the No. 46 quarterback recruit and the No. 65 overall prospect in California in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
The three-start prospect has completed 125 of 180 passes (69.4 percent) for 1,731 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Thousand Oaks is off to a 6-2 start.
As of Tuesday, Boise State is sitting at No. 50 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 23 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)