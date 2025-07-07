Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State leads reborn Pac-12 in class of 2026 recruiting rankings

Broncos have 20 senior commits 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With last week’s addition of Texas State, the Pac-12 is officially up to eight football-playing schools for the 2026 season. 

Current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West and Texas State of the Sun Belt are all looking to boost their rosters before play in the reborn Pac-12 begins. 

As of Monday morning, Boise State leads the way among future Pac-12 schools in the 247Sports class of 2026 team composite recruiting rankings. The Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson have received 20 total commitments and rank 67th nationally.

Athlete Terrious Favors of Georgia’s Carver High School is Boise State’s highest-rated recruit with an 88 overall rating by 247Sports. Favors is the nation’s No. 865 overall class of 2026 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. 

Here is how each member of the new Pac-12 ranks nationally in recruiting for the class of 2026:

67. Boise State: 20 commits, 84.83 average rating 

68. San Diego State: 23 commits, 84.07 average rating

69. Washington State: 19 commits, 84.39 average rating

70. Colorado State: 21 commits, 84.70 average rating 

71. Fresno State: 21 commits, 83.95 average rating 

77. Oregon State: 11 commits, 85.01 average rating

85. Texas State: 14 commits, 84.49 average rating

114. Utah State: 7 commits, 85.18 average rating 

Among Group of 5 schools, South Florida tops the class of 2026 team recruiting rankings at No. 51 nationally. The Bulls have 33 total commits with an average rating of 85.02. 

UNLV leads the MWC in class of 2026 recruiting at No. 64 nationally with an average rating of 84.83. The next four MWC schools in the 247Sports composite team rankings are all headed off to the Pac-12 next summer. 

Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska) 

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada) 

Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California) 

Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)

Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho) 

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California) 

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California) 

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California) 

Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Published
